Greetings from my grownup reenactment of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. But make it a week.

As far as bad things go, nothing awful has transpired. Just lots of little frustrations — faulty internet, delayed trains, a missing package, the rumbling of a head cold. At the café where I type this, the water main was just shut off, a fact I discovered only after I’d slathered my hands with soap.

And so, I set out to create something light, an interlude to lift the spirits. Here is the result.

It’s not meant as a gift guide, though it may come in handy if confronted with a white elephant or secret Santa. My hope is merely to bring an infusion of joy and levity to your week.

Indeed I do own this.

Its wide-ruled lines are not plentiful. For that matter, neither are its pages. But a Ravioli Notebook knows that value comes in many forms (including that of an oversized pasta). With its puffy cover and wavy edges, it laughs in the face of serious notebooks. As do all who behold it.

Which belly would you scratch first? I pondered this for longer than I care to admit, yet it remained a toss-up.

On the grand hierarchy of sensory experiences, I’d rank filing one’s nails near the bottom. (The mere thought of it makes me shudder.) Enter Scratch the Belly Nail Files — available with puppies or kittens — to make filing more tolerable, dare I say amusing.

Move it up the chain; gravity will bring it back down.

What better way to commemorate that herculean effort that never pays off than with a Sisyphus necklace? Because we all know the feeling.

Whoever thought I’d miss you.

Remember Clippy, the irritating animated paperclip from ye olde Microsoft Word? He was a picnic compared to the onslaught of AI assistants that keep suggesting edits without my permission. Celebrate the days of yore with a Paperclip Hair Claw. I’m sorry, Clippy. I wish I’d been kinder.

Let’s see if the friend who is getting this actually reads my newsletter.

The Australian Firefighters Animal Calendar features shirtless firefighters holding adorable creatures with charmingly neutral expressions. (The cat, lamb, and dachshund give zero shits.) But for me, it’s the random backdrops that really make this shine. A portion of proceeds go to charity; the joy is yours to keep.

(Thanks to

for bringing this to my attention!)

“Wow, you really put the shrimp front and center, huh?” — my husband, beholding the tree

Why settle for an ornament in the shape of something expected when you could behold a glistening broccoli, mini cabbage, or cocktail shrimp?

…or the solar system?

…or a guinea pig?

…or a Cheez-It? Perfection.

Salt N Pepa salt and pepper shakers. No explanation necessary.

Don’t worry, it’s not scented.

Food-and-beverage candles have been making the rounds, from an heirloom tomato to a loaf of challah to a magnum of sparkling wine. But the heft and texture of this Gruyère Candle make it a standout among wax foods. (Trust me, I’ve scoped them all.)

For a themed experience, you could pair it with a cheese board or cheese knives or box of cheese or subscription to a cheese-of-the-month club.

This bag belongs to Barbra Streisand. (Subtext: $$$)

While we’re at it, why carry a regular bag when you could carry a custom clutch emblazoned with a word or name or initials of your choice…or even pet portraits? (Answer: Because this bag is beyond my current budget. Gnocchi disagrees.)

Not my favorite scent, TBH. But perhaps that is the point.

For my Brooklynites past and present, the very idea of a Gowanus Canal Scented Candle is hilarious enough. (For the uninitiated, it’s a superfund site among the most polluted waterways in America.) But this candle’s green hue, Swamp Thing label, and tagline — “Almost lights itself!” — make it a winner.

I’ve had a tendency to anthropomorphize household items since watching The Brave Little Toaster circa 1987. Thus, I’m not really a candidate for glasses with little faces on them, as I’m liable to weep should they break. But if you don’t form unhealthy attachments to inanimate objects, you might enjoy these.

These are the founders. Inventors? Responsible parties.

I included the Plufl Human-Sized Dog Bed on a previous list of odd items, but it’s still funny, so here it is again.

“Art has nothing to do with taste. Art is not there to be tasted.” — Max Ernst

Last but not least, a print of Danny DeVito on a Burrito. Why? you may ask. A valid question. But also, Why not?

(If you’re in the mood for a rabbit hole, there’s a whole world of celebs on sandwiches, ripe for exploration.)

I hope you enjoyed this tour of joyful oddities as much as I enjoyed putting it together.

Wishing you a Wonderful, Fabulous, All Good, Very Great Week. ❤️