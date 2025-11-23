This week, nearly everyone I’ve spoken to has shared that they’re stressed or overwhelmed or otherwise dreading some aspect of the upcoming holidays.

So, I thought it might be good to reprise an assortment of thoughts, tips, lessons learned (and still learning) from newsletters past. (I needed them, too.) May these words meet you wherever you are.

1. If you want something, but it doesn’t exist, make it. This goes for books, events, newsletters, nail polish shades, recipes, companies, products, movements... Everything started somewhere.

2. Keep your eyes and heart open, in equal measure. Neither cynicism nor naiveté makes a capable captain. But together, they can cover a lot of ground.

3. “I’m actually not looking for feedback.” Employ as often as needed.

4. Slow is still progress.

5. Everyone is making it up as they go along. Even and especially the people who seem like they aren’t.

6. Every stranger is a potential friend.

7. …and also, a potential teacher.

8. Thinly veiled insults (“Really?/That’s weird/…interesting”) are often compliments, delivered by people who are at odds with themselves. (As Ram Dass said, “What you meet in another being is a projection of your own level of evolution.”) Take them in stride.

Gnocchi, an adorable intermission.

9. Fear is a yield, not a stop sign. It doesn’t always mean not to proceed. Sometimes it just means you care.

10. Venture. Somewhere in this wide world, I imagine there hangs a guidance-counselor-type poster about how “adventure” can’t exist without “venture.” And it would be right. We place so much weight on outcomes, but there is value in simply trying. You never know what could come of it.

11. Choices are good, because they mean you have options. If you pick wrong, guess what? You can choose again.

12. Numbers are not (always) our friends. A brief list of numbers that have gotten me down: likes, views, sales figures, ratings, compensation, bank balances, credit scores…and do NOT get me started on performance graphs. The next time a number inspires feelings, remember that the hard-to-measure metrics — impact, meaning, connection — count for a lot.

13. Sometimes, quitting is the right move. Other times, you might just need a vacation. As much as possible, try to see the difference.

14. Mundanity and profundity often arrive hand in hand.

15. Everyone is people. Oprah is people. George Saunders is people. All evidence to the contrary, the cantankerous dude at the grocery store is people. (And people make it beautiful.)

Some encouragement, in case you need it.

16. Everything takes longer than you expect. It takes approximately 140 hours to establish a friendship; 300 hours to make it a close one. The path to success is circuitous and not without detours. But oftentimes, that only makes it sweeter.

17. It’s complicated. The longer I live, the more I realize this word is a gift to humanity. Humans are complicated, as are their desires, histories, motives, feelings, and communication styles. I’ve spent too much life attempting to label situations, particularly those that feel “difficult,” “challenging,” or “upsetting,” or worrying after my role in them. Invariably, they are complicated. As am I.

18. Thoreau had the right idea: Simplify, simplify. As relevant to writing as it is to the holiday season.

19. Not everything will be for everyone. Not even chocolate. And that’s okay.

Me, starting this letter, for you.

20. Start where you are. Just start. The first step, or first sentence, is often the hardest. Trust that you can learn as you go, with momentum as your copilot.

21. “No” is a complete sentence. For those with a solid grasp of boundaries — including many toddlers — this may be second nature, but for others it can be a revelation. “No” is a sufficient answer. You needn’t apologize, or provide a seven paragraph explanation of why you cannot do something. Nor do you have to offer a consolation prize. You can just…say no.

22. Mistakes are inevitable. It’s what you do next that matters.

Expected: decorating to holiday music. Underrated: decorating to Jurassic Park theme song.

23. Check in on people. Even if they seem fine. Even if you’re not sure what to say. They likely don’t expect you to have the perfect, magic words. It’s just nice to know someone cares.

24. Perfection is a myth. As the saying goes, it’s the enemy of good, the enemy of done, the enemy of pretty much everything (except maybe Martha). Chasing it will hold you back. Aim for authentic.

25. Negativity does not pay more in rent. So why give it more space in your brain?

26. Little things add up to big things, over time. Actions. Words. Knowledge. Legacies. A beach is made with grains of sand. (In my head, I hear “grains of sand” like Zoolander says, “center for ANTS.”) Life is made of moments. Take it one a time.

A welcome reminder.

27. Trust that life unfolds in seasons. If you look closely, inside every flower is the winter that came before it.

28. There are many kinds of value. Time, space, personal freedom. Monetary worth is only one. You choose what holds the most weight.

29. They cannot all be hits. Most of the time, they won’t be.

30. Cheese is for sharing.

No, but for real, share the cheese.

31. Somewhere between “F*CK” and “YAY” lies the truth. The internet would have us believe that the world falls into one of two categories — f*ck and yay. Disaster and triumph. Birth and death. Honeymoons and breakups. Epic, shareable moments worthy of PR spins and big reactions. But most of life happens in shades of grey. Into every day a little f*ck and yay must fall.

32. Trolls mean you’re doing something interesting. Say, “thank you for your interest,” as you calmly move them to the trash bin.

33. When you’re sad or stuck or scared to press publish, You Gotta Be by Des’ree is always a good idea. All I know, all I know, love will save the day.

34. If you’re feeling meh, perhaps a rebrand is in order. It can be small — a new hobby, a new hairstyle, a new view.

35. Your relationship status — like so many kinds of status — is not a measure of your worth. Society has a way of making us feel like everyone is having a better time than we are. This is patently untrue. Dating does not equal fun, marriage does not equal bliss, living alone or with others both come with pros and cons. The idea that “successful” means “forever” is another belief that doesn’t reflect many people’s realities. Plenty of successful relationships yield much beauty — memories, lessons, children, growth — and come to their apt conclusion. Love, like success, comes in many forms.

36. Some of the best gifts bear no resemblance to presents. And may not reveal themselves until well after the fact.

I tidied before taking this photo. It almost never looks like this.

37. Keep a running list (or calendar) of things to look forward to. A day trip, a show, the week when the cherry blossoms bloom, a random day you get a box of doughnuts. The world will give you plenty to do, manage, and anticipate. Be proactive about creating joy.

38. Do not confuse subjectivity with worth. Opinions are not absolute. Even when they’re offered with unwavering confidence.

39. It’s not your job to save anyone. Unless you are an EMT. But even then, you can’t change people.

40. Don’t discount the middle. Beginnings are fun and fresh. Endings, at least when we reach the goal/credits/finish line, are inherently momentous. But the middle is kind of everything. It’s where we spend the bulk of our time, where we learn, grow, and innovate. It’s where the story unfolds. Ashes to ashes, the prayer goes, dust to dust. But in the middle — ah, the middle — you are every possibility. You are feeling and purpose and magic. You are the phoenix, learning to rise (no one ever said it was easy). And what a gift it is.

A gift from the sky.

41. Withhold judgment. It’s not just for them, it’s for you. Think of all the people, shows, stories, and experiences you’d miss out on if you never gave them a chance. Give the world an opportunity to surprise you.

42. Life’s not a race, it’s a party.

43. Comparison (and its cousin, envy) is a moving target. Nothing is static. Circumstances will change. There is always more behind the scenes. Keep your eyes on the prize — your own, real life.

44. Perspective helps. Whenever I feel overwhelmed, I open up a photo book about galaxies, flip to a random page, and stare. Contemplating black holes, nebulae, and red giants, I can’t help but feel insignificant, in the best possible way. I am a small creature, with big feelings, in a vast universe. So much is beyond our human understanding.

Even waves rest.

45. Remember Lymantria Dispar. Everything has its season. There will be periods of inspiration and periods of rest. Fallow does not equal failure. You cannot kick ass all the time.

46. Humans are simpler than the instructions would have us believe. We’re all looking for the same things. To be seen. To be accepted. To connect. To matter. This is true for readers and writers and kids and strangers and the cast of every reality show ever created.

47. Put the phone down and soak up the scenery. No matter what the world would have us believe, it is not natural to behold someone else’s croissant, in a pleasant slant of light, half a world away.

Never gets old.

48. Remember The New Yorker. You subscribed because you liked it. Then it taunted you with its tiny, endless words, so many pages demanding to be read. It reminded you of all the time you didn’t have to spend reading The New Yorker. Whenever you glimpsed the growing pile, you felt mild panic. Every time you recycled an unread issue, you felt like a wasteful failure. So, you cancelled your subscription but continued to wear the tote bag all over town. You didn’t unsubscribe because it was bad, but because of your own human feelings — The New Yorker kept right on going. The moral of the story: If your work doesn’t resonate with someone, that’s okay. Maybe they just wanted a tote bag.

49. We can evolve. While there may be a limit for some pursuits (alas, I’ve aged out of becoming an FBI agent), a change of heart keeps looser parameters. As George Eliot wrote, “It is never too late to be what you might have been.”

The photo is old, the message is forever.

And a bonus…

Love is here and now. Love comes in many forms, though most aren’t heart shaped. It may be mumbled or indirect, tangled or downright thorny. It may reveal itself in unexpected ways. But I am bolstered by the idea of a love that originates within us. A love that needn’t be sought or earned, that is our birthright, our harbor, our center. A love that we can call upon at any moment.

As always, thank you for being here. ❤️