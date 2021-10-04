I swore I'd never do this.
But never say never, you know?
Hi.
Greetings to you wherever you are – geographically, physically, emotionally.
What a time to be alive.
As a species, we’ve normalized the unimaginable.
As a society, we’ve come up with at least two dozen zeitgeisty names for ennui, despair, and exhaustion.
As a culture, we’ve created — and consumed — more content in the past two years than previous gener…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.