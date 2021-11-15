A Five-Minute Vacation
Because I think we could all use one.
The holiday lights are up in Downtown Brooklyn.
Massive, glistening snowflakes dangle from traffic lights, while pumpkins with sunken grins still grace nearby stoops.
I love twinkle lights as much as the next person. I want them to fill me with merriment and cheer and that particular breed of emotion that only exists in the presence of Hallmark movies.
…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.