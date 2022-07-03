A Ghost Story
On feeling haunted by hope.
A lot has been written about New York — the energy, the history, the architecture. But my favorite thing about it, and the part I never want to leave, is that New York has the best ghosts.
I’m not talking about apparitions, silent figures in Victorian nightgowns that disappear in a flash. (Though if you’ve witnessed something like this, I’m all ears.) M…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.