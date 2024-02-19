This week, I took a walk down nostalgia lane via some street style books I found wildly inspiring in my twenties. (I tried to link to them, but they’re out of print now. And have been for the better part of a decade.)

Flipping through the pages, beholding the mélange of infinity scarves and messenger bags and bejeweled bib necklaces really brought me back. It also reminded me of those pre-Instagram days, when sharing images felt intimate, revelatory, like getting a peek into someone’s inner world.

The ironic thing is we’ve nearly come full circle. Now that the world is inundated with videos, it *almost* feels quaint — mindful, even — to rest upon a still image without being assaulted by flashing and sound. So, as part of my ongoing effort to embrace a looser, freer path to creation, today’s letter is a more-visual-than-usual offering, inspired by ye olde blogs of yore.

Here are some glimpses from recent days, including moments that inspired me to pause and think and smile — and ultimately, to breathe a little deeper. I hope you will enjoy them, too.