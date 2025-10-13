Last week, I put out a call for an AMA and received a wide and wonderful swath of questions. (Thank you!)

One was particularly arresting, though I feel wholly unqualified to answer it. They wrote:

How to sit with being utterly heartbroken, and how to find a path forward?

Who among us hasn’t known heartbreak, in all its myriad forms? There is the way this reader meant it, when a relationship reaches its conclusion. There is the grief that follows a death or loss. There is grief in the choice not made, the path not taken. There is grief on the other side of change, including those we hoped for. There is the ongoing heartbreak of being an empathetic person in a tumultuous world.

No matter who we are, despite our best laid plans, there are times when everything goes sideways. What comes next?

The truth is, this question was already on my mind. This time of year feels challenging for me, as it mirrors a season marked by the loss of multiple loved ones. Little reminders lurk everywhere and have a way of popping up when I least expect them. (Invariably in crowded public places.)

I’d be lying if I said I had all the answers. I have none. But I do have the lessons of my lived experience.

Here are 9 things I’ve learned about grief, in the hope they may help you feel less alone, wherever this season finds you.

Sad pug for LEVITY. Because a little levity is always a good thing.

1. You can’t do anything about it.

I’m putting the most annoying (but for me, most helpful) point right here on top. You can’t do anything about grief. I’m sorry, but it’s true. It’s kind of like rain — liable to show up whenever it wishes, no matter how we feel about it.

Each and every time I’ve experienced grief, my impulse was to fix it, overcome it, outrun it, suppress it — to do something. But it didn’t want to mess with any verbs, besides process or accept. And eventually, sometimes, transmute. In the end, this was liberating. Once we acknowledge that heartbreak has come to visit, we can stop using our energy to fight it, and begin to move through it.

2. But you can do other things.

Now, just because you can’t do anything about grief itself doesn’t mean you can’t do anything. You can do plenty.

You may not always feel like it (and that’s okay), but movement has a profound effect on the nervous system and can help us process emotions. You don’t need to sign up for a marathon to reap the benefits — simply strolling or stretching will do.

Ditto for any pursuit that matters to you. If you love to write or cook or hike or sew, this is a great time to lean into that. In fact, a 2021 study found that people who continue pursuing meaningful activities during difficult times come through periods of trauma better off, a phenomenon known as post-traumatic growth.

3. Your experience is valid.

Heartbreak looks different for everyone. Some find comfort in solitude, others in socializing. Some people may launch themselves into work, or travel, or organizing the garage, while others (me) make like a starfish on the floor.

There is no “right” way to grieve. And the same person may experience different heartbreaks in very different ways. So you do you. Just as we cannot judge others’ expressions of grief, let us not judge our own.

4. One small step is a great place to start.

We live in a society that expects a lot from us. From output and productivity, to the expectations of polite society, to the ridiculous standards perpetuated by the media, it’s no wonder anyone feels like they can’t measure up. (Even on a good day.) But right now, we’re going to do our best to scrap all that, okay?

In periods of heartbreak (see also: grief, depression, malaise), your very existence is considered a win. It may feel hard to text, to shower, to sleep, to clean your home. That’s okay.

Remember to drink water. Eat nourishing foods. Don your softest clothing, even if it’s a blanket that makes you look like the Cowardly Lion. Beyond that, do what you can, and give yourself grace for whatever you can’t.

You, in your soft blanket, making it through the day.

5. Onward is a direction.

Periods of heartbreak are inherently liminal spaces. We’re not ready to move forward, but we can’t go back. We may feel stuck, confused, depleted. So it goes. There’s no pressure to move forward right away — onward is a direction, too.

Just as a caterpillar turns to goop inside its cocoon, these in-between spaces are where transformation happens. Grief can be a catalyst for growth, epiphanies, and examining the way we live — and how we’d like to live in the future. Though there is no rewind button in life, we get to decide who we become now. As will you, when you’re ready.

6. Screw timelines.

There will be someone who encourages you to date five seconds after a breakup, and someone who says it’s too soon. There will be someone who encourages you to take time off after the death of a loved one, and someone who swears staying busy is the best way forward. Intense grief that persists for more than a year is called “prolonged” or “complicated grief.” To which I think, show me grief that’s not complicated.

My point is, people can say what they wish, but no one knows your timeline except you. And timelines are subject to change. Give yourself grace as you move onward, one day at a time.

7. Seek connection.

You probably knew this was coming, because it would be downright foolish not to say it. Humans thrive in community, and seeking support from others is a helpful and necessary step in moving through heartbreak. But! This can look a lot of different ways.

Perhaps you know someone who’s been through a similar scenario. Maybe this is the moment to seek out a therapist or counselor. If you’re part of a religious or spiritual community, or have been thinking of joining a support group or program, why not attend a service or meeting? I’ve found solace in all of the above, as well as in that perennial friend: books.

Even when it’s the last thing you want — maybe especially then — reaching out is worth it. When we feel sad or shitty or depressed, there can be a tendency to withdraw, when connection would help us feel better.

The Horsehead Nebula. Like, WHAT? An actual photo of an actual thing.

8. Zoom out.

I’ve written about this before, but when things feel overwhelming, I like to consult photos from my massive gorgeous coffee table book about space. (You can also just look up images online for free.) Gazing into photos of nebulae and black holes makes me feel impossibly small, in a good way. And it inspires feelings of awe and wonder, that there is so much beauty and mystery in the universe, far beyond our comprehension.

9. This, too, shall pass.

When my mother died, no shortage of people told me that grief never goes away. I think they meant to be helpful. “It’s been twenty years!” one well-meaning person nearly shrieked in my face. “And it really doesn’t end!” While this may be true, hearing it in the depths of my devastation only made me want to throw something.

But here’s what I’ve also learned: It never goes away is not the same as it never gets better. It surely does.

In the meantime, please be kind to yourself. Find the pockets of joy. Take it one day at a time.

Consider these words from poet and philosopher Mark Nepo:

Live your worries through,

and your spirit will wake from its fever,

and you will want others like soup.

And these, from Walt Whitman:

That you are here—that life exists and identity,

That the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse.

It goes on.

Sending you love and comfort, wherever you are.

As always, today’s message is meant in a reflective (rather than predictive) sense. Ponder it, journal about it, use it however you’d like. Take what may be helpful and leave the rest.

Perhaps you’re thinking, “Fun idea, Caroline. Why don’t you follow up your post about heartbreak with a message from The Devil? I thought this was supposed to be a nice soft place to land with my Sunday scaries. What are you doing?”

If you’ve ever had a 1:1 reading with me, you know I love the “scary cards,” because they ask the most interesting questions. Plus, because I don’t read in a predictive sense, there is nothing to fear. The devil we encounter here has nothing to do with a pitchfork wielding monster. It is the devil you know. One with which you are very well acquainted.

The Devil asks us to examine our patterns, choices, and the ways in which we feel stuck. It could speak to any area of our lives, and will mean something different for each of us.

We ignore red flags. We engage in negative self-talk. We give up before we finish the first draft. We scroll before bed even though we know it’ll ruin our sleep. We succumb to the pressure of trends and the siren song of ads, even when something is out of budget. We talk ourselves out of trying.

People have a tendency to follow patterns that hurt or harm us, because those very same patterns feel comfortable. This card would like us to stop.

Of course, this is easier said than done. But we can change.

The energy behind this card is actually one of healing, less on par with a fiery demon and more akin to a therapist, coach, or sponsor. Despite all belief to the contrary, The Devil shows up to encourage you to live your best life. A life free of constraints, where you are not beholden to well-worn patterns and tired, limiting messaging. Where you don’t let fear run the show. Where you believe in your inherent worthiness. Where you make choices based on what’s best for you.

This week’s card asks that we shine a light on anything in our lives we may view as “good” or “bad,” and examine why this is so. (Does the truth exist in a shade of grey?) If we feel a sense of shame around something, it invites us to examine if this is truly ours to carry, or if it was handed to us by someone else.

It’s okay to feel things. Deep things. Complicated things. Things you fear no one could possibly understand. You are not the first person to think that, to want that, to feel this way. And it’s okay to ask for help.

We all get stuck from time to time. We all get in our own way. We all make mistakes. We all fall short. We all stumble.

It doesn’t mean anything is wrong with you. It just makes you human. And that is a beautiful thing to be.

As always, thank you for reading. ❤️