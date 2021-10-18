Beware All Who Enter
To err is human. To share is divine.
The other day, I ran into someone I hadn’t seen in ages.
I was darting through Grand Central Station, on my way home from a meeting, when I stopped to marvel at the ceiling — golden constellations shimmering against a wash of robin egg blue.
That’s when I encountered her. My former self.
She used to race through that terminal every day, the painted star…
