There’s no mistaking the season in my Brooklyn neighborhood.

The Halloween decorations are out in full force. Inflatable tentacles billow out of windows, skeletons scale the sides of townhouses, a mummy emerges from a manicured shrub. It all sends a chill down my spine, though not for the reasons you might think.

In my twenties, I had a habit of pursuing jobs that looked shiny on the outside but wreaked havoc on my insides. Over the better part of a decade, I leapfrogged from fashion to music to entertainment, before finally settling into book publishing. While parts of that may sound glamorous — and the personalities I encountered very often were — the realities of my job were about as far as you can get.

I assisted a handful of executives, where responsibilities ranged from managing their calendars and booking their travel, to running personal errands, to helping with negotiations/edits/styling/whatever the job entailed, to replying to their emails, as them, in their voice. (Unofficially, my earliest ghostwriting job.)

One boss required a bag of freshly popped popcorn to appear at 4:15 every afternoon. The popcorn was to be microwaved for exactly two minutes and sixteen seconds, listening carefully between pops to ensure the correct level of poppedness. The presence of either burned or unpopped kernels was liable to incite a meltdown.

In another instance, I was tasked with procuring a three-foot-tall milk chocolate Statue of Liberty and shipping it to London, in the summer heat, without it melting. Mind you, such a thing did not exist. But that was what my boss envisioned, so it became my problem.

This was the early aughts, and executives in these industries were known to shout obscenities or lob objects across the room when things were not done to their exacting specifications. (Maybe this still happens. But like the existence of unpaid interns, I’d like to imagine it’s largely a thing of the past.)

At one point, I developed a Sunday evening ritual of watching Working Girl or The Devil Wears Prada while prepping my meals for the week. “That’s NOTHING!” I’d shout at the TV, as Anne Hathaway darted through traffic to perform some minor miracle. “Your job is EASY!”

It was during this time — the popcorn-making, chocolate-statue-procuring season of my life — that the company I worked for announced a Halloween decorating contest. Whichever executive had the most festive office would be declared the winner.

Right after the email announcing the contest arrived, my boss emerged from her office and sashayed into my cubicle. She squeezed my forearm, her nails digging little crescents into my skin. “We’re going to win,” she hissed, and promptly sauntered away.

This was my chance. I would win her over with my inner Martha. I envisioned an immersive experience, with fog and black lights and a life-sized werewolf wielding goodie bags. But alas, the budget for decorations was laughably small — $25 to spend at the drugstore around the corner — so I’d have to get creative.

I stayed late after hours, crafting a massive crêpe paper web inhabited by a grinning glitter-and-construction-paper spider. I stretched filmy cobwebs across shelves and filled decorative vessels with candy. But the pièce de résistance was the sign adorning the office door. BEWARE ALL WHO ENTER it read, in perpetually melting red cling letters.

My boss doubled over with laughter the moment she saw it.

“Because I’m scary,” she said, voice saturated with pride.

“So scary,” I nodded.

“Maybe we should keep it up all year!”

Halloween arrived. Costumes were donned. Candy was consumed. Dogs dressed as bugs and superheroes and firemen were brought to work and paraded through the halls. All who visited were given a tour of the haunted office, with a special flourish at the door.

“Get it? Because I’m SCARY!”

Everyone got it.

In the end, the honor of best décor was awarded to another executive — curiously, the same person who’d suggested the contest in the first place. But my boss was pleased with my efforts, and that was as good as a win in my book.

That evening, after everyone went home, I de-cobwebbed the shelves and removed the grinning spider. I went to the door and peeled off the big, red warning. But its message remained. BEWARE ALL WHO ENTER, it said, though now it was more of a whisper than a shout. The cheap red dye had stained the door.

I stood, frozen, various scenarios dancing through my head. Perhaps the door could be removed and replaced. Perhaps I could get ahead of the situation by leaving the premises, fleeing to Canada, and never returning. My boss loved to tell the story of “the assistant who went to lunch one day and never came back.” Why not give her another tale for the ages?

So strong was my focus on the door that I barely noticed Darwin, one of my fellow assistants, scuttling by. He had a reputation for being so affable it bordered on irritating, but that was exactly the kind of energy I needed in that moment.

“What’s wrong?” he asked, the moment he saw my face. I wordlessly pointed to the door, like the Ghost of Christmas Future.

It’s not good, my friend.

Darwin gasped. His eyes grew wide. This was worse than I thought.

“Don’t panic,” he said, though I was visibly twitching by this point. “We’ll figure it out.”

We sprinted to the cleaning section of the nearest drugstore — one aisle over from where I found the cursed letters — vetoing wood polish and Brillo pads and bleach. Finally, my eyes landed on an economy size package of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers. (Despite the turn this is about to take, this post is not sponsored by Proctor & Gamble.)

Back at the office, we took to the door, melamine erasers in hand. At first, they made absolutely no difference. But slowly, the corners of the sponges turned pink as the door turned ever less so. We stayed, scrubbing, late into the night.

Eventually, miraculously, the stains disappeared. Mostly.

If you turned the door at just the right angle, and squinted in just the right way, you could almost glimpse a subtle warning etched into the varnish. For months after the fact, whenever someone reached for the doorknob, my heart caught in my throat. But thankfully, no one ever noticed.

Alexander Pope once wrote, “to err is human.” But I’d argue that the level of just how human we are permitted to be varies by situation. I’ve heard it said that there is no such thing as a mistake as long as you learn from it. In this case, the lesson — BEWARE OF CHEAP DYE AND POROUS SURFACES — is one I shall not soon forget.

Years later, I ran into my former boss at a party. She introduced me as, “Caroline, my former assistant who never made any mistakes.” I did not correct her.

As always, today’s message is meant in a reflective (rather than predictive) sense. Ponder it, journal about it, use it however you’d like. Take what may be helpful and leave the rest.

Le Tarot de L’étoile Cachée, with art by Elisa Seitzinger

This card has been haunting me lately. It’s come up in a few different client readings. It’s come up for me. And now, it’s gracing us with its presence for this week’s collective message.

I suppose you could say we’re having a Three of Swords moment.

A typical tarot guidebook will tell you this card means something akin to “heartbreak, betrayal, burnout, painful truths, grief, sadness, and loss.”

Whew. There’s a mouthful.

It’s also a wildly literal, surface-level reading of a quietly beautiful card.

You see, I prefer to think of it as the moment we begin healing. Or, the recognition that something is so meaningful to us it has the power to break us open. Or, the recognition that grief is love with nowhere to go. Or, something that moves us beyond words. Or, the day we decide to change.

As Leonard Cohen sang it, “There’s a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.” In essence, this week’s message is about the cracks and the light. If we had our way, we’d prefer to dwell in the light. We want to bask in its glow. We want life to be easeful and happy and bright. But you can’t have one without the other.

As always, this card will mean something different to each of us. Whether it speaks to a private matter or a global one, the heart of the message is the same.

In tarot, swords symbolize thoughts, so there is a suggestion that some of what this card brings up may be playing out in our minds. This doesn’t necessarily mean we’re imagining it, mind you. But we may be ruminating, dwelling, exacerbating, dancing along a well-worn neural pathway. We may be playing a larger role than we realize. And we (and our thoughts) may have more power than we think.

In When Things Fall Apart (a book I often reach for in hard times) Pema Chödrön shares how her life trajectory was altered after her husband disclosed that he was having an affair. Her first instinct was “to throw a rock at him,” but soon after, she embarked on the spiritual path she became known for. She writes:

“Things falling apart is a kind of testing and also a kind of healing. We think that the point is to pass the test or to overcome the problem, but the truth is that things don’t really get solved. They come together and they fall apart. Then they come together again and fall apart again. It’s just like that. The healing comes from letting there be room for all of this to happen: room for grief, for relief, for misery, for joy.”

The Three of Swords wishes to remind us that no feeling is final. The mood of the hour — no matter how good, bad, or messy — will evolve in a day, a week, a month. It urges us to be fluid, to remain flexible yet aware.

Healing is not a straightforward process. Neither, for that matter, is growth. But we may trust that there is wisdom inherent in our evolution.

The phoenix-from-the-ashes moment can only happen after the phoenix has been through the fire. Sometimes, things aren’t okay. Sometimes, they aren’t even close. But they will shift. And so shall we.

As always, thank you for reading.