The Magic Hour

The Magic Hour

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
caroline's avatar
caroline
2d

Caroline - I treasure your posts so much and... I got to thinking: The very best substacks are like ongoing books, books that change and grow over time, so even better than physical books in a way. Also, substacks offer readers an opportunity to engage with the author each time they finish a chapter. How great is that? Your wonderful substack is that way - a book that's traveling through time and taking its readers along for the ride. I feel so lucky to have bought a ticket!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna McArthur's avatar
Donna McArthur
2d

Great story! It's always fun to hear about other people's past work debacles since I've had my own share of hairy situations. The Three of Swords seems like an appropriate card this month as our world continues to grieve while trying to pour out love at the same time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caroline Cala Donofrio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture