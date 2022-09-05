The Best Books I've Read Lately
and where to buy a tarot deck.
Some of the best unofficial writing advice I’ve ever received was that if I feel something, there’s a good chance other people do, too. Loneliness, uncertainty, rejection, insecurity — the most isolating feelings are often, ironically, the most universal.
The same logic applies to questions. If someone wants to know something — how to do it, where to bu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.