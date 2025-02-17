Sometimes it’s hard to be a person.

The pressure. The responsibility. The existential dread.

If you’re an anxious human or an empathetic human — really any human with a heart — there’s a good chance you’ve been feeling it as of late.

The other day, I saw an opinion piece about how dogs (generally) enjoy their lives more than people. This did not seem like news. While I cannot speak directly to the dog experience, I can attest that Gnocchi seems fairly content — anchored in the moment, curious, refreshingly devoid of shame.

I recently described her as one of my greatest teachers, which made me wonder, if she were to give a lecture, what would she say? As this piece started to take shape, it became apparent that it needed to be told in her voice.

So today, for beloved paid subscribers, I present a very special guest post (and much-needed departure from the status quo). I hope you enjoy it even half as much as we enjoyed putting it together.

Listen up, human, for I am your teacher.

HI. HELLO. It’s Gnocchi.

After walking on the lady’s keyboard for MONTHS I am jazzed to share my truth. Here is the wisdom of Dog, for humans, by dog — thirteen-and-a-half tips for living. I love you. Thank you. Here goes.

1. STAY IN YOUR LANE.

There is this dachshund who lives in our building, with flowing flaxen hairs and chonky furry feets like a bougie Grinch. When he goes for walks, he wears a blue hooded puffer and when my lady sees him, she goes “awww” like she doesn’t have her own enchanted Ewok (ME) at home. Like that isn’t ridiculous enough, the neighbor-ween has an Instagram account with a bajillion followers that $upports his family while I’ve never made a dollar in my life. If I were human, I’d probably be jealous, but I am dog, so I do not care. I am me and that is plenty. I am me and I am love, so somebody give me a carrot.

2. SEIZE IT.

The moment, the day, the dropped morsel. Dogs never procrastinate. Why do you?

3. ASK FOR WHAT YOU WANT.

How else are you going to get it?

3 1/2. IF IT DOESN’T WORK, ASK AGAIN.

Don’t be shy. Maybe they didn’t hear you. Persistence is a virtue. That sometimes results in cheese.