How are you today?

In this corner of the universe, we’ve got air laced with bacteria, lettuce harboring parasites, and skies like a dystopian campfire. And that’s just this week. Life feels increasingly like cosplaying The Emperor’s New Clothes, but the emperor lives inside my phone and is invariably trying to sell something.

On the personal front, I’ve been grappling with some stuff. (A vaguer sentence there never was.) I expect I’ll write about it in due time, once I can offer the perspective it deserves.

(Oh, how I wish I had the temperament to rattle off a “hey guys, here’s a dispatch from the middle” video, recorded while strolling down the street. But much like I can’t help but yelp that the emperor is naked, I cannot tell a tale ‘til the denouement.)

In the meantime, though, it’s felt tricky to write about anything else, despite having multiple drafts in progress. I was reminded how “writer’s block” can present less as a dearth of ideas and more like a large, immovable cow in the middle of the road, a story that must be exorcised for the path to creation to clear. This letter is my attempt to scurry on by, or else urge the cow to step into the shoulder.

Over the past couple weeks, while outdoor time has been limited due to heat/storms/smoke/<insert hazard-of-the-day>, I’ve sought solace in a series of tactile, robot-free activities, curated by me rather than “for” me. Reading old school print magazines. Starting a journal of collaged pages. Baking. And that great love which first inspired this space, tarot.

People often ask about my personal tarot practice, and the truest answer is that there isn’t one. I study the cards. I collect them. I read for others. But when it comes to pulling cards for myself, I rarely do.

The beauty of reading for others is the alchemy between you, the querent, and the cards. Even in instances where nothing personal is divulged, there is an immediate intimacy. Each reading is a bespoke experience, a unique confluence of symbols that cannot be planned and can never be repeated. Its power blossoms in the space between presentation and interpretation, the creation of a shared meaning.

But the other day, standing at a crossroads with no clear way forward, I decided to draw a few cards for myself. I sat, I shuffled, I stopped when it felt right. The first card to come to the table was Death.

I sighed. It felt straight out of a movie, where the protagonist visits some central casting psychic, beads and bangles jangling, and is met with certain dread. To make matters worse, I was using the Wild Unknown deck, where the death card doesn’t even bother to dress up as esoteric or mysterious or cute. What was the message — give up? Stop trying? (Sort of, yes.)

See what I mean?

Having offered some version of the “scary cards are the best cards” pep talk dozens of times, I sat and listened for what it had to say.

The first part of the message was that this wasn’t just a card for me, but for the collective.

If there’s anything I’ve learned in life, it’s that we’re never alone in our feelings, though our circumstances will be different. Lately I’ve felt like I’m in some version of freefall, inspired by weather or hormones or markets or algorithms or decisions or timing I can’t control. So, for anyone who is grappling with the unknown or unwanted, uncharted or unthinkable, this is for you.

The second part — which I knew but is worth repeating for anyone who may not — is that the death card is not about literal, corporeal mortality. At least not as we understand it.

Rather, its message speaks to change and transition, to icky things we do not choose, to scary things we’d rather not acknowledge. It reminds us that pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional. (A quote that’s attributed to everyone from Jack Kornfield to Sylvia Boorstein to Haruki Murakami to Buddha, and is relevant nonetheless.) It teaches that no one is immune to change, even if we feel alone in our struggles. But perhaps more than anything, it invites us to surrender to the moment and trust that there is beauty on the other side.

When this admittedly terrifying card appears in a reading, I get so excited I almost give a little clap. (Honestly, sometimes I do.) While it’s not exactly a crowd-pleaser, there is no circumstance where its wisdom doesn’t apply. And its message is always helpful.

The scene above shows how various figures choose to confront the troubling sight before them, and how their mindset ultimately determines their experience. (Spoiler alert: bargaining, manipulation, and luck will not save them. Only the child, whose mind is open, greets the scene with ease.)

The story goes something like this: a terrible thing rides into our day — your boss, toxic smoke, shitty news, a change of plans. We may stand to lose something. We may feel powerless.

The human impulse is to react, with anger or bargaining or panic or avoidance. We explain. We reason. We blame. We grip and grapple and control. Yet there are many instances where we are best served by letting curiosity take the wheel.

It can be so seductive to push for answers, for exactly what and when and how. But this (micromanaging the universe) is not our domain. The wisdom of Death does not reside in action. It lives in letting go.

If this week’s message were to offer a prescription, it is: Surrender, release, expand.

This could mean releasing our need for certainty. It could mean embracing a new path. It could mean surrendering to the change or the fog or the state of not-knowing. It could mean accepting a challenge, even if it scares us. It could mean a spiritual or philosophical death, releasing a viewpoint that no longer feels aligned.

“Letting go” isn’t the same as giving up. It’s not a call for apathy or inaction. It’s about surrendering to the moment. Summoning our sense of faith. Trusting in natural processes. Not worrying about timing. Welcoming something new.

Death, as envisioned by Serpentfire Tarot

Death doesn’t speak to an ending, but rather a portal. A process. A shift.

Some decks try to sugarcoat this card by naming it “rebirth,” which is just as well. As Gandhi said, “Birth and death are not two different states, but they are different aspects of the same state.”

I’ve had the great privilege to pull cards for clients actively examining their relationship to life and death, from every imaginable crossroads. All of them talk about the currency of moments. Being present within them, savoring them, and knowing this, too, shall pass.

The thing that is hard, that is awful and messy and scary is part of a greater tableau. As Ursula K. Le Guin wrote in The Dispossessed:

“If you can see a thing whole…it seems that it’s always beautiful. Planets, lives… But up close, a world’s all dirt and rocks. And day to day, it’s a hard job, you get tired, you lose the pattern. You need distance… The way to see how beautiful the earth is, is to see it from the moon. The way to see how beautiful life is, is from the vantage point of death.”

Over the last few days, I’ve been thinking a lot about lines. How thin the line between known and unknown, new and familiar, certainty and doubt. Between this moment and the next. So thin as to be invisible, undetectable, perhaps even imagined.

There is much we do not know and much we cannot know and pushing ever harder will not reveal it.

Today, I’ll bake cookies. Tomorrow, we shall see.

Thank you, as always, for reading.