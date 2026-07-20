The Magic Hour

The Magic Hour

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Charlotte Stephens's avatar
Charlotte Stephens
19h

So lovely to see your name pop up today, Caroline. I hope whatever you're grappling with goes the way you need it to.

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1 reply by Caroline Cala Donofrio
Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
18hEdited

Thank you for this, Caroline. The goings-on in this country, and the world “Make Me Wanna Holla” to quote Marvin Gaye. In fact, there was a group (I wish I’d joined!) that got together every Sunday for about a month this past spring in Chicago and stood in a line at Lake Michigan and just screamed, in unison, for about a minute. The world is making us all nuts, we’re experiencing collective trauma.

I had a boss who used to always say “TTSP” — this too shall pass. And to that I say, “Hurry up!”

Hope whatever is bearing on you, lightens — your reading helped me today. ps — I saw there was/is a Tarot exhibit at the Morgan, did you see it? pps — Baking is ALWAYS a good idea. ❤️

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