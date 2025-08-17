Three years ago, I made an impulsive decision and signed up for a marathon.

Now, I marvel at my ignorance innocence. I had no idea what a “good” marathon time was (wasn’t everyone psyched just to finish?), had never heard of hyponatremia, was blissfully unaware of the supposed benefits of taking sodium bicarbonate (AKA eating baking soda) or wearing carbon-plated shoes. In many ways, this was for the best.

As I write this, we are 77 days out from my fourth marathon. While I remain happily amateur, there’s plenty I’d go back and tell myself if I could do it all again. To that end, here are nine nuggets gleaned through running. (None involve baking soda. All involve heart.)

says, “This is about running. This is not about running.” While these points are anchored in training, they apply to whatever practice or pursuit speaks to you. Or to that ultimate endurance event called life.

Why? is the most important question.

I talk about running the way Cookie Monster talks about cookies. It occupies a pure, unadulterated place in my life. It’s an outlet for complicated emotions. An area where I’m less concerned with performance than I am with presence. Where I don’t court comparison. Where I feel authentically myself.

But before I launch into a beatific treatise about the gifts running has bestowed upon me, let me say that it didn’t begin that way.

I was first drawn to running for shallow reasons. It looked cool when other people did it. I wanted to change the shape of my body. I wanted to become a speed demon. I wanted to prove myself (to myself), as though worthiness would bloom the moment someone placed a medal around my neck.

Yet none of these points particularly moved me, and none of them came to pass. (Well, the medal part did, but it did not yield instant worthiness.) Perhaps unsurprisingly, across many attempts over as many years, my running practice didn’t stick.

I didn’t fall in love with running until my late thirties, when I was deep in grief and nothing short of hurtling through space would do. It offered a mental and emotional playground, a framework for chasing goals, a place to eschew my phone in favor of gazing at trees or sky or whatever was in front of me. It helped me find a flow state, and there, I found my self. In short, it answered why.

Before we dare to endeavor, we can get stuck on logistical and emotional questions — how is a big one — but connecting to your why is sometimes all you need to blaze a path.

Easy may be lurking on the other side of hard.

For a while, I believed running was “not for me,” because it didn’t come easily. By which I mean, the first time I set out to do it, I got winded, my calves burned, and I reverted to walking in a matter of meters. This happened again the next time. And the next time. Until it didn’t.

It is normal to be unskilled at something one has never done. Things feel hard before they feel easy. Just because it isn’t comfortable doesn’t mean it never will be.

Unless you’re prodigious or highly adept at something (we all have our talents), it takes around six months to develop a new skill and an average of 66 days to establish a new habit. Of course, this will vary depending on specifics, but the point is, shit takes time.

When someone makes something look easy, it’s likely because they’ve put in a lot of time and effort behind the scenes. So, give yourself some grace. (And keep going.)

Nourish thyself.

Our culture loves to glorify strife, rigidity, and deprivation. Despite popular opinion, marathon training is not the time to court these “virtues.”

When you’re after a big goal (and even when you’re not), it is your sacred duty to take excellent care of yourself. Rest days. Hydration. Snacks. Mid-run fuel. Supportive company. Listening to the training plan when it says to run at a conversational pace.

Nourishing yourself is about making small choices — knowing when to take a day off, or a nap, or to say no to something that isn’t in alignment with your larger goal. It’s as much about listening to yourself as it is about following some prescriptive way of being.

The lesson is twofold: First, to notice the need or feeling; then, to honor it.

The sweating is unimaginable.

It’s all relative.

No matter who you are, there will always be someone younger, older, faster, stronger, more talented. When you’re in a field of 50,000 people, this could not be more apparent. You will be smoked by a child, by a person in a dinosaur costume, by a dude balancing a pineapple on his head.

When you’re left in the dust by the dino or the pineapple guy or any of the thousands of other characters, you can’t know the circumstances that led to this. You cannot know if they used to run Division I track, if they’ve been training for years, if they’re pumped full of performance-enhancing substances. Moreover, it’s not your business.

There’s no room for your ego in this herd of ungainly horses, this school of unsynchronized fish. Everyone is out there for their own reasons, having their own unique experience, moving toward one shared destination. At most, you’re only competing with yourself.

Little steps add up to big changes.

As you (incrementally) increase your mileage, things that once seemed impossible slowly become doable. As James Clear shares in Atomic Habits, habits — those small, daily actions that may not appear to amount to much in the moment — are powerful because of their cumulative effects.

So, prioritize consistency over heroics. It’s not about huge moves or sweeping changes as much as it is showing up, time and again, doing something rather than nothing. You only run the full distance once, on race day. It’s all about the smaller steps that get you there.

Embrace the cheese.

There are a million running cliches: Run your own race. Run the mile you’re in. The first mile is a liar. One step at a time. Slow and steady wins the race. We hear them so much they barely register. But they exist for a reason.

Many runners have a quote or personal mantra they repeat when the going gets tough. (I hear a robotic voice that says, “Activate cruise control.”) Or a playlist full of cringe-worthy, pump-you-up jock jams. Or a loop of David Goggins shouting.

I’m all for embracing whatever you find motivating, in all areas of life. Cheese is an excellent way to start the day or find a burst of energy before a writing session or big meeting. The more embarrassing, the better. It can be your little secret.

A little Where’s Waldo? moment at mile 25.

Seek community.

For me, running has been an intentionally lone wolf pursuit — fulfilling in that I get to be alone with my thoughts. But sometimes it can be fortifying to know you’re not alone.

Choose whatever tier of support appeals to you, whether that’s an in-person team or club, or simply going to a place where other people are doing the thing. (I prefer to run alone…on a well-populated running loop.)

I have found a great deal of comfort (and also ire, but that’s another story) in online forums and Reddit threads on marathon training or local races. It’s helpful to know that whatever question or anxiety you’re holding is shared by another.

Doing is for everyone.

The Reddit-induced ire I just mentioned? It’s often spawned by those bemoaning that “hobby joggers” have sullied a once exclusive sport. Or those inquiring as to why anyone who isn’t “elite” would bother to race. (“Why would you go through all that effort if you have no chance of winning?” one asked. Which made me wonder after their narrow definition of winning.)

While I’m irked by this (Would you wander onto any basketball court in the world and ask why bother playing if you won’t make the NBA? Do the people writing these comments plan to give up running as their speed naturally declines with age?), I feel bad for anyone who misses the point of doing something for the very worthy purpose of enjoyment.

We won’t all be professional athletes, or professional writers, or professional <insert-what-moves-you-here>. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do it. Hell, sometimes doing something simply because you love it, without the pressure of income or performance, is the best and most beautiful way.

That first finish line feeling.

Start where you are. Start over. Just start.

When I think back to my first training block, or my first race, I had no idea how much I didn’t know. And in some ways, this was the best place to be. It was novel and exciting, but more importantly, it was devoid of expectations.

While I can’t recreate that experience, I try to find new beginnings however I can. New routes, new scenery, new projects, new goals. An open mind and a sense of possibility.

A new training cycle is a blank slate. There’s no need to pick up where you left off. Nor to rewrite history. Begin wherever you are. If that means rebuilding from scratch, so be it. Start where you are, learn as you go. Momentum is waiting for you.

Over the next few months, I’ll be sharing running related missives over at The Marathon Diaries, including gear and book recommendations, random tips, and assorted training adventures.

A huge and heartfelt thank you to everyone who has donated to Fred’s Team to help raise money for cancer research. I am moved and grateful for your support. ❤️

As always, today’s reading is meant in a reflective (rather than predictive) sense. Ponder it, journal about it, use it however you’d like. Take whatever may be helpful and leave the rest.

The Tower has a reputation for being among the most — if not the most — groan inducing cards in the deck. But it also has its fair share of admirers.

Often depicted as a scene of fiery destruction, the Tower is anything but subtle. It’s a message delivered in bold. A demolition crew that shows up uninvited, often without warning. Off it goes with the status quo before a new plan can be put in place.

Sweeping change may be unwelcome or uncomfortable. But what comes next may be golden. The trick is weathering the storm.

The moments following great upheaval are also times when we see with a renewed perspective — everything looks sharper, brighter, more precious than we previously understood it to be.

Destruction is often painted as an endpoint. The story ends, the credits roll. But in truth, it is also a beginning.

This card wishes to remind us that life moves in cycles and that growth is not linear. The structures we see — from homes to companies to systems to movements — were built by human hands. And as such, they can be dismantled by human hands. We have the ability to amend, improve, rebuild. Here is where it starts.

Before enlightenment comes a moment of awakening, ushered in by the obliteration of all we thought we knew. Maybe, we suddenly see, we don’t merely inherit our stories. Maybe we are also their creators.

This week’s card offers a message: Our job is not to know it all. Our job is not to do it all. Our job is to do what we can.

Right now, The Tower may be crumbling. You may feel the first tremors, or you may be surveying the wreckage. But as this chapter draws to a close, let us not just lament what is over. Let us draw up the plans for what comes next.

“What do you want to build?” this card asks, then waits to hear the answer.

The Tower reminds us it is the nature of structures to shift and change — their facades, purposes, occupants. Even their beliefs. We, too, are not immune to such transformation.

Change is inevitable. And though we may resist it, without it, there would be no potential. No space for growth. No promise of mystery, and all we have yet to uncover. Thank goodness for that.

The Guest House

This being human is a guest house.

Every morning a new arrival.

A joy, a depression, a meanness,

some momentary awareness comes

as an unexpected visitor.

Welcome and entertain them all!

Even if they’re a crowd of sorrows,

who violently sweep your house

empty of its furniture,

still, treat each guest honorably.

He may be clearing you out

for some new delight.

The dark thought, the shame, the malice,

meet them at the door laughing,

and invite them in.

Be grateful for whoever comes,

because each has been sent

as a guide from beyond.

—Rumi

As always, thank you for reading. x