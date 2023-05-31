Welcome to this week’s installment of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

Today’s guest is Sarah Herrington, a writer, poet, teacher, and yoga practitioner. Sarah’s work has been featured in places like the New York Times, Oprah, Tin House, Los Angeles Times, and Yoga Journal. (If you’re in the mood for some reading, find some of her wonderful work here.)

Sarah currently teaches writing at Fordham University, and offers writing classes and 1:1 coaching. She has also taught yoga and meditation for the past 14 years. When not writing or practicing yoga, you can find her walking her dog around Brooklyn.

Here’s Sarah, in her own words.