Since embarking on this project, I’ve become a student of desire.

Not because I was filled with longing and wondering how best to channel it, but because it seemed I’d forgotten how to want in the first place. Life felt like an exercise in shuffling from obligation to obligation, without examining what was driving me. I showed up for others. I tried my best. But beneath the surface, I was filled with a resounding meh.

Sure, I still harbored perennial desires and everyday cravings and outsized wishes for the world. I wanted the Knicks to win the Eastern Conference. I wanted every adoptable dog to find a loving home. I wanted all people to live under the full expression of their human rights and for their basic needs to be met. I (still) wanted a second dog, though my husband (still) did not. I pretty much always wanted a burrito.

But what did I want to help create in the world? Who did I want to be?

Though it felt like I longed for nothing, the world outside my door, and on my screen, beckoned with an endless catalog of enviable illusions. As I moved through my days, I was reminded of things I did not have, which sometimes caused me to want them. Some were a physical impossibility. (“I wish I was a little bit taller, I wish I was a baller…”) Others felt like they might as well be impossible as they were so far removed from my current reality.

While it’s widely accepted that social media is a collection of curated fragments that may bear little resemblance to truth, this knowledge is cold comfort when the feelings it inspires are real. If wants were coins, an afternoon of mindless scrolling would produce enough to swan dive into, a la Scrooge McDuck and his safe full of gold.

So perhaps what I mean to say is that I wasn’t wanting in a healthy, dynamic way. I was coveting thy neighbor’s feed, so to speak, yet harboring no clear wishes of my own.

Just another day on Instagram/TikTok/Notes.

Part of me was afraid to want. It felt greedy, vulnerable, rife for disappointment. I found the subject so thorny that despite taking copious pages of notes on the topic, I struggled to spin them into a cohesive letter. (Why “week four” of this experiment is being published five weeks in.)

Somewhere along the way, I absorbed a story that wanting was wrong. Was it the work of a fable? Take your pick: “The Goose and the Golden Eggs” (moral: greed is destructive). “The Fox and the Grapes” (moral: don’t belittle what you do not/cannot have). “The Frogs Desiring a King” (moral: be content with the present; what you wish for might be worse).

Was it as old as Eden? Or a gross misinterpretation of the Buddha’s Second Noble Truth (“desire and attachment are the root of suffering”)?

Desire, the story goes, flies in the face of gratitude. Better to focus on the good in your life than to fixate on what you desire. And while I agree with this in principle, gratitude and hunger and not mutually exclusive. One can be grateful and ambitious. One can feel thankful and still wish to make more of their life.

Wanting, on any level — yearning, desiring, preferring — is about as human as it gets. Appetence is baked into our very survival. Craving moves us forward, keeps us alive. Desire forms the basis for any good narrative: The protagonist must want something. Put an obstacle in the way, and you’ve got yourself a story.

So perhaps it shouldn’t have been surprising when, reading back over months of journaling, I noticed the words “I want” appear an awful lot. Rarely does a week go by without heaps of wanting. But rarely in a sentence about any material thing.

I want to change, I wrote. I want to learn. I want to try. I want to create. I want to feel. I want to understand. I want to know. I want to make a difference. And that’s when something clicked. This, too, is wanting.

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Somewhere during my corporate life, I was told to set SMART goals — Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound — and now I can’t unlearn it. If you’re chasing Q3 results, feel free to do so SMART-ly. But if you’re pursuing your personal dreams, it helps to keep an open mind. We’ve all known that person with a 300-point list of non-negotiables who — surprise! — struggles to find their ideal partner.

“I AM SO SMART. S-M-R-T!”

There’s a story we’re told about specificity. Get clear, it says. Pin a photo on the vision board and the exact same baby blue Cadillac will materialize in your driveway. But in my experience, specificity isn’t always our friend. Keeping your eye trained on one very narrow wish that will happen in one very specific way can close us off to all the good that may enter our lives under a wider banner.

Put another way: Clarity is good. Particularity may not be.

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When the Buddha taught “desire is the root of suffering” it wasn’t meant to suggest a life of apathy and detachment. (To do away with wanting is a fool’s errand, as it’s baked into our very survival.) Rather, it teaches that our suffering arises from our rigidity, our expectations, our need for things to happen in a certain way. It arises from our sense of separateness with the greater world — it is our inner landscape, rather than external circumstances, that drives our dissatisfaction.

If I may shimmy out on a limb here, I’d say one of the best things we can do for ourselves is to examine our wants, and expand them into something wider, looser, deeper — clear, yet open-ended — that honors the emotion behind them. Behind everything we want, no matter how big or small, material or intangible, there is a deeper motivation.

This is the why behind the want. And it is what truly matters.

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I’ve written before that envy can be a reliable compass. It can also be a path to clarity. To wit, the sight of Jay Shetty makes me want to light things on fire.