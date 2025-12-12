This is the mid-week reading as promised in Sunday’s post. It was delayed for a couple days due to illness. Thanks for your patience, and as always, for being here. ❤️

Throughout my life, I have worshipped at so many altars that were not of my own design.

I don’t mean that I followed the breadcrumbs of various traditions, philosophies, or teachings, though that is certainly true (and something I hope to continue). What I mean is that I fell for messaging without questioning its motives, or whether it suited me. The gospel according to magazines. Websites. Brands. Trends. Icons. Mandates. Characters to emulate. Templates for living.

I have succumbed to outside pressures and contorted myself into various shapes, often willingly and with gusto. Sometimes, I paid to do so. Every time, it felt like an answer. Until I was left still searching.

To some degree, this is part of being a person. As young children, we learn through mimicry. We find inspiration in the entities and energies put forth by others. If all art is derivative, then surely people are, too. We are the woven tapestries of what we gather along the way. Yet there is power in alchemizing these collected thoughts, ideas, and experiences to make them fully our own.

That’s what this week’s card is about.

*

One thing I hear often is some version of “I don’t read your newsletter [or the tarot section of your newsletter] because I’m ‘not a tarot person.’” This always makes me a little bit sad, not over some lost reader, but because in many cases I sense they are missing out on something that might actually interest them. Invariably, the person has a demonstrated interest in art or literature or symbolism or archetypes or storytelling, which inform [my approach to] tarot.

While not everything is for everyone—I am NOT a mushroom person and no amount of sauce or seasoning or proselytizing as to their nutritional benefits will ever change this—I wonder just how often someone’s preconceived notions of tarot as a token of woo-woo fortunetelling stand in the way of something they’d enjoy.