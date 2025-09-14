My neighbors’ dog is the size of a pony.

It lopes across their living room in three large strides. It sidles up to the kitchen counter without so much as craning its neck. Their youngest child frequently attempts to ride it. I think the dog is a Great Dane, but whatever it is, it’s very patient.

When the neighbors leave the apartment, they put on Dog TV — a seemingly endless stream of videos featuring corgis frolicking through fields, labs playing fetch on a beach, beagles napping by a fireplace. The dog doesn’t seem to notice, but I find it wildly endearing.

Not the neighbor, not the dog. But it could be.

Long-time readers may recall my fascination with a former neighbor (AKA “the Bro Show”), which suggests this is part of some creepy pattern. To this I say: pattern, yes. Creepy, no. I’m not running surveillance; I’m an observer by nature. (Whose neighbors tend to have large, curtain-less windows.)

On paper, I couldn’t tell you much about my neighbors, past or present. I don’t know their political leanings, personal histories, or what they do for a living. I don’t so much as know their names. But I’ve come to know their mannerisms, how they move through a room. I know the architecture of their days. I know that one is a Mets fan who never misses a game, and that he lives beneath a couple that sometimes cuddles when they watch TV.

I find that windows — of the honest-to-goodness, glass-paned variety — provide spontaneous, surprisingly heartwarming glimpses into everyday life. They aren’t filtered. They’re rarely performative. And what you see is true.

Through windows, I find I’m not alone in the shape of my human days. I spy laundry, sinks full of dishes, that of-the-moment streaming series. I spy laptops, tantrums, illness, insomnia. I spy life, unfolding in its little human fishbowl. Like a TV show where not much happens, yet somehow, everything does.

*

I miss people.

This may sound strange coming from someone who lives in a densely populated city, who often writes from a table at a crowded café, who just this morning ran a road race in the company of some 13,000 people.

But our humanity — our people-ness, if you will — feels missing from so much.

Too many of our interactions are condensed into 140 characters or 30-second clips that sound like a testimonial. We communicate in texts and threads and screeds. We deal in hot takes and sound bites and personas, in observations that sound like they either hail from the midst of an acid trip or the mouth of a very angry four-year-old. It’s astounding that in the presence of so much sharing, we could ever feel lonely. And yet.

*

I am not a numbers person. This has little to do with my math skills, but rather my distaste for quantifying that which cannot be measured. By which I mean: people are not data.

Yet all too often, we’re reduced to stats. Polls and site traffic and engagement and likes. I’m not immune to fretting about this, particularly when my livelihood depends on it. Still, I maintain that true value cannot be measured.

Whenever I find myself in any venue, whether a banquet hall or Madison Square Garden, I look up how many people it holds. It helps me envision what crowds of people look like, how numbers translate in the real world. On the flip side, when I see a piece of human data (e.g. “100 subscribers”) I re-imagine it as a group of living, breathing people. This is always far more moving than lines on a graph.

The next time you fret about likes, imagine that same number of people in a room, giving you a thumbs-up. Even if the number is 2, those are some very nice optics.

*

The Korean concept of inyeon (인연), rooted in Buddhist philosophy, says that every connection, no matter how fleeting, results from layers of fate built over our past lives. Even someone greeting you on the sidewalk or brushing past you on a train is a meaningful, fated interaction.

Inyeon was a theme in the 2023 film Past Lives .

Along these lines, there are people whose presence made seemingly little impact on the direction of my life. But I will never forget them.

There was a woman I met one evening maybe 15 years ago, when our dogs stopped to greet each other on the sidewalk. She said she was in town visiting her daughter. When I stooped to pet her dog, she confided, “He has a lump and the vet said that it’s cancer.” She looked on the verge of tears as she concluded, “He is my company.”

I don’t know the prognosis or how much time they had together. I don’t know where she is, or how she is, now. Yet I’ve thought about this woman many times in the years since. And wished her well.

I remember a man I once encountered on a plane, mostly because he annoyed me. The only time he stopped talking was to snore openmouthed, after our small talk made it clear we held very different beliefs. But his pride for his grown children, whom he was headed to visit, was palpable and touching.

There are others like this — faces I couldn’t pick out of a lineup, but whose presence left a lasting imprint. They stay with me, not because our encounters were particularly deep or exceptional, but because they were human. Even in memory, they transpire in 3D.

*

I spent the last week sick on the couch, which meant a fair amount of ill-fated scrolling. At some point, this Aldous Huxley quote floated across my screen:

“The propagandist’s purpose is to make one set of people forget that other sets of people are human.”

Propaganda doesn’t listen. It doesn’t consider. It doesn’t see. It doesn’t meet you halfway or inquire after the experiences that led you to your current beliefs. It doesn’t ask what keeps you up at night or coaxes you out of bed in the morning. It rarely asks anything at all.

*

For someone who’s made a practice of sharing my human experience, I hold back an awful lot. In a way, this is just good sense.

It is the nature of online spaces (even idyllic, idealistic ones) to devolve into angry echo chambers, rife with projection and misunderstanding. Apparently, even negative discourse is good for creators, in the way that all press is good press. But I don’t have the heart for that.

Despite our best intentions, social media has a way of flattening and contorting the individuals behind the screen. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been wrong about people. How many times I’ve judged someone, or misunderstood their tone, or made some assumption based on the slice I’d been served. The funny thing about judgment is we think whoever’s being criticized is the one who’s harmed. But I’m the one who suffered from jumping to unproven verdicts; I’m the one who stood to miss out.

Sure, I’ve sometimes met my heroes and been disappointed. But more often, I’ve been delightfully, pleasantly surprised. The greatest gift of the internet is the friendships it’s yielded. Still, the true connection happens in real time — in pauses and smiles and eye contact and laughter. Even across miles, it unfolds in 3D.

Not my neighbors’ apartment. Because these people have curtains.

If propaganda relies on dehumanization, perhaps the antidote is rehumanization. (Not a word but should be.)

I don’t mean to suggest that socializing (or window gazing) will heal the world’s ills. Just that it might help us feel a little better. More connected, less isolated. More grounded, less caught in a spiral. We owe it to ourselves to get out in the world. To touch grass, as the kids say. To touch paper. To play music. To hold hands. To close the tabs and open the windows. To pet animals. To engage with people, in all their fallible, unedited human glory.

To live in 3D.

Before we get to this week’s card, a quick announcement…

Appointments are now open for 1:1 tarot readings over the coming weeks.

This is a separate offering, but paid subscribers get first dibs (spots typically sell out within 48 hours).

This month, I’m donating HALF OF ALL PROCEEDS to the research labs at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. If you’ve been thinking about booking a reading (or upgrading your subscription), this is a wonderful time. ❤️

(If now’s not the moment, but you’d like to make a donation — no amount is too small — you can do so at my personal fundraiser page. 100% of every dollar raised goes directly to cancer research, and means so much.)

A heartfelt THANK YOU to those who have contributed. I appreciate it more than I can say.