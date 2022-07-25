I Seem To Be a Verb
I change, therefore I am.
Last week, I got a long overdue haircut. I’d procrastinated making the appointment for months, until finally the ends came to resemble stalks of dried wheat, like the makings of a harvest wreath.
“Do you have any exciting plans?” the stylist asked, scrutinizing my parched strands. “Vacation? Travel? Parties?”
“No,” I told her. I did not.
It feels harder…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.