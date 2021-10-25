Every Sunday, my forever roommate and I have the same conversation.

I’ll sweep into the room with a particular expression we have taken to calling “De Niro face.” (Because no one can frown quite like Bob.)

“I’m not sure about today’s newsletter,” I’ll say. “I’m not feeling it.”

“I like it.”

“But is it relevant?”

“Yes.”

“Will anyone relate?”

“You say thi…