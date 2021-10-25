I almost didn't send this.
But then I thought, be honest!
Every Sunday, my forever roommate and I have the same conversation.
I’ll sweep into the room with a particular expression we have taken to calling “De Niro face.” (Because no one can frown quite like Bob.)
“I’m not sure about today’s newsletter,” I’ll say. “I’m not feeling it.”
“I like it.”
“But is it relevant?”
“Yes.”
“Will anyone relate?”
“You say thi…
