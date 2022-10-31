In Search of Magic
Turns out, it's everywhere.
The other day, my partner asked me a very serious question.
“How many rocks are you going to put in your bra for the marathon?”
By rocks, he means crystals, as in stones assigned certain metaphysical properties based on their colors, vibrations, or lore.
To be clear, I do not place stones in my undergarments on an everyday basis. (Though I don’t think t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.