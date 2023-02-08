Welcome to the first installment of Five Big Questions, a short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them. The concept is exactly as it sounds — each person is given the same five questions to answer however they wish.

Photo by Caroline Lohrey

Today’s guest is the wonderful Thao Thai, a writer who lives in Ohio with her husband and daughter. Her newsletter, Wallflower Chats, features essays on topics like motherhood, books, culture, race, gender, writing — as she puts it, “all the things that make us curious” — and it’s as warm and insightful as she is. I can’t wait to read her debut novel, Banyan Moon, which is out in June.

Without further ado, here’s Thao, in her own words.