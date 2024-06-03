Some moments — graduations, weddings, elections — are major by design.

Others appear tiny, but create a seismic shift. When you stumble across a note you weren’t meant to see. When you arrive at a decision. When you finally close the door. When a fleeting thought stands out among the 60,000-ish that circle our minds each day — a flicker, a glimmer, a spark.

This is about one of those.

*

I hesitate to type, “I heard a voice and it changed everything” for fear these words suggest the need for psychiatric attention. But that’s what happened.

It was a Sunday in mid-October, so early in the morning as to still be dressed as night. I jolted awake, fresh from a dream in which my dog, Mia, had passed. The realism coursed through my bones.

As I glanced around the room, taking in the familiar shapes — including Mia’s sleeping form — a message landed somewhere within me. It wasn’t a voice, per se, but a quote that unfolded in my awareness.