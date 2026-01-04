I spent a long time pondering the final letter of 2025. (So long, in fact, that I am sending it in 2026.)

This is the season of best-of lists, highlight reels, In/Out predictions, roundups of lessons learned and goals for a shiny new season. So, I tried that. And it all felt a bit disingenuous.

It wouldn’t be accurate to say I learned nothing last year. It was marked by trials and errors and hard-won truths. Patterns noted, shifted, and repeated. Grief and healing. Old lessons, observed from new angles. None of it makes for a tidy list.

It also wouldn’t be fair to say I accomplished nothing. 2025 was the year I ran my fourth marathon. The year we (You! This community!) raised just shy of $10,000 for cancer research. The year I had the joy and privilege to meet with many of you for 1:1 consults and tarot readings, and get a glimpse of what’s currently occupying your minds and hearts.

But from a ledger perspective — data so boring that if it weren’t essential to my livelihood I’d ignore it altogether — 2025 was not the best.

For starters, I didn’t finish the draft of my novel. “Books are long!” I say, to anyone who asks how it’s going. “They have a lot of words.” I did type a lot. I changed the tense (and changed it back). I changed the POV. I made the plot way more complicated than it needed to be, then finally had a breakthrough I’m excited to implement in the coming weeks. But as anyone who’s ventured to write a novel knows, you can’t try to sell it until the words are on the page. Which means the work is fueled only by your dogged self-belief, its own sort of magic trick.

In terms of this newsletter, 2025 was not a year of growth. Revenue trended downward. Every. Single. Week.

From the outside, this sinking may not be evident. Engagement has been higher than ever, I still have “bestseller” status, and by most measures, it’s doing well. From the outside, you cannot see my quiet panic, nor the deflated feeling writer friends and I whisper about over tea. (What do we make of AI? Shifting algorithms? Subscription fatigue? What is sustainable? Is it time for a pivot? Rinse and repeat.)

I don’t share this in a self-pitying way, nor as an SOS. I’m okay! I will be okay.

Rather, I mention it for two reasons. The first is a nod to that ever relevant truth that things often look different from the outside. It can be so easy to assume that everyone else is thriving, that everyone else has it “figured out,” when that may not be the case.

The second is solidarity. Nearly every week, I’ve received kind emails from readers explaining they were canceling their paid subscriptions not for a lack of interest or enjoyment, but due to personal circumstances, often related to job insecurity in a challenging market. For anyone whose 2025 did not go according to plan, fell short of your goals, presented an unexpected detour, was marked by challenges — you are not alone.

I’ve wanted to write about this for a long time but stopped myself because I don’t want to appear ungrateful. I am acutely aware, and deeply appreciative, of the gifts surrounding this newsletter and my life at large. But then it came to my attention that both can be true. Gratitude does not exist in a vacuum, does not negate or supplant every other human feeling. One can be grateful and worried, grateful and grieving, grateful and ambitious, grateful and uncertain about what comes next.

The wisdom-brain reminds me that dips and detours can be good. (Though admittedly, it can be hard to see when we’re in the thick of it.) They are the moments that inspire us to pivot, that force unexpected breakthroughs and moments of clarity. They ask us to ponder what matters, refine our priorities, and find creative solutions. They invite a renewed perspective, in January or any day.

While I was working through the contents of this letter, I attended a concert at a tiny venue on NYC’s Lower East Side. By tiny, I mean I’ve been to many living rooms that are larger. The kind of space that spin doctors would call intimate and realtors would call cozy. Where I could read the expression of every other attendee, glimpse the fine coating of stubble on the front man’s face. The Eras Tour it was not. But my goodness, if that hour-and-change didn’t alter my being on a cellular level.

I stood near the side of the stage, wedged in a corner with a tiny LED Christmas tree and a pile of coats deposited by dancing bodies. As the bass worked its way through me and the collective energy rose to a fever pitch, I arrived at one message of 2025 that feels worthy of a highlight: It’s not the size of the venue that matters; it’s the heart of the crowd.

Magic happened in that tiny space, as it does whenever we come together. It happens when someone has the courage to share, and another is open to receiving. It happens in rooms of all sizes, in groups of all sizes, sometimes all alone. Numbers can and do matter. But they aren’t the whole story.

Thank you for being here. You, and your presence, are treasured.

Happy New Year. Let’s make some magic.

2025 was also a year full of this opinionated dog and this used bean bag , which together are pure magic.

