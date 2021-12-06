Know Your Troll
Or even better, love the f*cker.
I used to have a blog. Not many people read it, a fact I found both sad and comforting, because I could write whatever I wanted without the pressure to get it “right.” Screaming into the void can be remarkably therapeutic.
After I’d published work in a few other places on the world wide web (remember when people called it that?), my readership blossomed…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.