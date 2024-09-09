I’m moving.

I don’t know where.

What I do know is that our lease is up soon, and it’s time for a change. While the grievances are many — the time a roach walked ON MY FACE as I slept doesn’t even begin to cover it — may it suffice to say we’ve reached the real estate equivalent of when the DJ plays “The Last Dance” or the bar plays “Closing Time” or the restaurant not-so-subtly turns on the overhead lights. It is time to exit.

Over the past year, we’ve toured homes for sale and homes for rent. We’ve visited apartments in the city and houses various distances beyond it. I am now fluent in NYC listing-speak: “Bring your architect” means the interior of a property resembles the set of a Saw movie. “All you need is creativity and an open mind” means there is something glaringly, irreconcilably wrong (and that the price may not reflect this). “Cozy” means rooms that could pass as closets. “Fire balcony” is a regular-ass fire escape, as marketed by a realtor who thinks you’re a fool.

The search continues.

And yet, anticipatory creature that I am, I’ve started packing. I write to you from a spot on the floor, surrounded by the chaos of toppling book piles and futile attempts at organization. My browser tabs are filled with design inspiration, my mind is filled with plans. Where am I going? I’m going. The energy begets the answer.

I spent the last couple weeks attempting to take a break from writing. (I say “attempting” because, while I succeeded in not publishing anything new, I continued to scribble and stress. Breaks have never been my strong suit.) While I know better, I naively hoped that an epiphany might dawn on me during this time away, some fully formed vision with the blueprint of what comes next — in words and in life.

This did not happen.

But if there is anything this time did show me, it is this: Onward is a direction.

We love to talk in terms of forward and backward, productivity and progress. But whether we’re discussing grief, growth, or gross profit, the path is not straight. A lot of life moves in circles and cycles. And sometimes — hell, maybe all the time — onward is the best we have.

I decided to take a break because I was burned out. The words wouldn’t come. My bullshit meter (what I call my ability to tolerate minor, everyday irritations) was in the negatives. And I was frequently flattened by waves of grief. (For anyone who may be new here, I experienced a flurry of losses, including my mom, late last year.) I couldn’t have predicted this seemingly random stretch — eight months in, no longer acute, not an anniversary, didn’t see it coming — would be the most challenging thus far.

A friend recently asked if I feel refreshed now, and I laughed. But I do feel renewed, like a library book that’s seen better days but aches to share its story. I’m happy to be here. I’m ready to start again.

As life unfolds, it feels less like a timeline and more like a constellation, a collection of disparate points that lack coherence until viewed at a distance. There are some coordinates from which we don’t ever move on, exactly. But we do move onward.

There are times when the answers elude us, when the GPS has no signal, when inspiration lurks just beyond our view. Such moments are frustratingly frequent. Yet they demand to be acknowledged, in all their presence and possibility.

As I gather clothes from hangers and books from shelves, bound for the next adventure, I feel the bittersweet pull of wanting to both run and stay, along with the realization that rewind is not an option. (Neither, for that matter, is fast forward.)

Hints of a new season are in the air. The pumpkins have invaded and won’t release their gourdish grip till sometime near the New Year. It’s as good a time as any for a new beginning.

A lady amidst the chaos. (Chaos largely out of frame.)

P.S. As I was in the process of writing this, we found our next home! I’ll be sharing more about it — the place, the move, and my very favorite undertaking of setting up a new space — in the coming weeks.

Card of the Week

Here is this week’s card for the collective, as well as some thoughts to carry into the days ahead. As most modern readers will tell you, the tarot is not about fortunetelling, nor is it about neat, definitive answers. The cards are simply one path to reflection, a way of better knowing ourselves and others through universal themes. If this reading resonates with you, great! And if not, no worries. Take whatever may be helpful and leave the rest.

The Magician knows that everything is energy. And it all starts within.

The germ of a seed. The spark of inspiration. The unseen forces that guide us (whether we listen or not).

This week’s message is about the intersection of power, magic, and faith. But not in the way we traditionally regard them. The Magician encourages us to consider how these terms play out in our everyday lives, and what they mean to us.

The iconic Smith-Waite deck, with art by Pamela Colman Smith

Traditionally, the Magician appears with the four suits of the tarot spread out before them — pentacles, cups, wands, and swords. From raw materials, they have everything they need to alchemize dreams to reality, theoretical to tangible. From their lived experience and the infinity of their own imagination, there is no limit to what they may conjure.

This week’s card is about transmuting desire into action. It’s a symbol of pure manifestation, a celebration of those times when we harness the intangible and usher it into being.

Science and metaphysics have disparate views on the nature of energy, but there are some points on which they agree — energy fields exist; these fields radiate from objects; they extend infinitely into space. Infinite. Limitless. Without beginning or end.

Today’s message is about harnessing our energy and applying our life force to the causes and creations we hold dear. It’s about trusting your power and realizing your potential.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign of encouragement, this card is generally regarded as a green light. Mind you, it doesn’t guarantee that everything will work out exactly as we wish (wouldn’t it be nice if the cards could do that?), but it does confirm that we have everything we need to give it our best shot.

Magic comes in many forms. Though it is often dismissed as belonging to the realm of hocus-pocus, true magic is anything that inspires belief. It is anything that isn’t (yet) proven, or fully understood. When you boil it down, magic is about creating faith, awe, and inspiration — in ourselves and in others.

There is magic in the mundane — they are often one and the same. A bird. A tree. A toaster. The view from an airplane window. A certain slant of light. The sun and moon and stars. These words, and how they traveled from mind to hands, from hands to mind.

How we share so much with those around us, seen and unseen. And that it all begins with energy.

If we open our eyes to awe and our minds to possibility, there’s no telling what we might find.