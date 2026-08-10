Some months back, I devised a personal challenge to coax me out of my routine.

I’d grown stressed and stagnant, caught on a hamster wheel of my own devising. My income was down, as was my morale. My creativity was nonexistent. My internal voice was less than supportive. Something (everything?) needed to change.

At first, the project felt energizing. I loved reading and researching, submerging myself in big ideas and weekly challenges. But what’s that old saying — if you go digging, you’ll find dirt? Eventually, it went something like that. I found answers, but they weren’t at all what I’d pictured.

As summer rolled in, so did a persistent fog. I tried to fight it, squash it, Protestant-work-ethic my way through it, but in the end, the fog won. I wrapped myself in a blanket, ends tucked beneath me like a neat little toaster pastry, and listened for what it had to say.

Several weeks, long walks, and countless journal pages later, here is what I learned.

I am not who everyone said I was. Maybe you’re not, either.

Throughout my life, people have told me, in ways overt and subtle, who (they think) I am. Too quiet. Too loud. Too much. Too serious. Too silly. Never mind that some of these are directly at odds with one another; I took them at face value, then internalized them until they became truth.

One belief that blossomed within me was this idea of being introverted. (To be whispered like an ancient curse.) Writers, the story goes, are cave-dwelling hermits whose ideal day consists of silent toiling in a bunker. Across many years and many jobs, I worked hard to eventually design my life this way. And you know what? I hate it.

I have a lovely home office space — gorgeously hermetic! — yet I get far more done when I abscond to a café or hotel lobby. My favorite parts of the workweek involve meeting with clients, reading tarot for others, or writing alongside friends. While some amount of quiet contemplation is necessary, lone wolfing it is not my ideal state.

Upon further reflection, a lot of what I’ve been sold about myself is wrong. And as dynamic beings, our needs and preferences are subject to change. Every now and then, it’s wise to do a meaningful audit of what’s aligned and what’s working — for who you truly are, today.

The state of media, always.

Everyone’s clamoring to “pivot,” but you have some say in the direction.

The most jarring realization that arose over this season was a small voice inside that said, “I don’t want to be a writer anymore.” This was more than a little inconvenient. I’d devoted the last twenty years of my career to climbing that hill only to…give up?

So, I sat with it. I sensed the truth in these words but didn’t yet know how to translate them. I didn’t want to shut it all down, pack it up, and never pen another sentence again.

Yet I had grown to hate writing, this thing I had loved all my life. It felt like a chore (“Like having homework for the rest of your life!” as one career author once warned me) and lately, a failing one, at that.

Here is where I landed: I no longer want to be a writer, whatever the hell that means, as much as I want to write. Blame the collapsing media landscape, the subscription model, late-stage capitalism, misguided personal efforts — blame whomever you want — but so much has gotten wrapped up in what it means to BE a writer, in a performative sense, a competitive sense, a show-up-for-the-algorithm sense. (And now, a differentiate-yourself-from-the-AI-that-modeled-itself-off-of-writers sense.) Some find this landscape inspiring, others demoralizing. I find it merely exhausting.

I miss writing for the sake of writing. Because I have something to say, or more often, because I suspect I do and I’m trying to figure out what.

I miss writing for the sake of connection. I miss reading sentences out loud to see if the syllables sound like a song. I miss working at my own cadence, even if it doesn’t produce something sensible, or shareable, or ready by my self-imposed deadline. I miss writing in a way that feels free — instead of worrying about conversions, or that the book won’t sell or will be ignored, or best-case scenario — the dream — will sell and be debated and inevitably shredded to death in reader reviews. I miss writing as art before commodity. This is where I endeavor to return.

So indeed, I don’t want to be a writer, but as it turns out, I really want to write. This is more than I could say when I set out on this challenge. And that’s a pretty good place to be.

Procrastination, getting out of hand.

Keep it small.

This one’s for my future self: Doing something feels better than doing nothing.

Writing a paragraph is better than avoiding the document entirely. Doing something — any amount — makes it easier to do more in the future. Doing something — anything! — keeps the muscles warm, the door open, the possibilities percolating.

Procrastination can be seductive, but the more you indulge it, the more the pressure grows. Whatever you’re avoiding can morph from a do-to item into into a fire-breathing dragon of pressure, guarding the path to your goals.

Overwhelm is conquered by tiny, doable tasks. Doing something is trying. Trying is all you need to do.

Find your real-life heroes.

Over the course of the project (in an attempt to step outside my comfort zone) I joined a local running group, where I met a lovely group of humans. Among them are several new friends who are one, two, and three decades older than I. They are currently training for their 20th, 45th, and 87th (!) marathons. While they joke about being slower than they once were, or how their knees talk to them, all I see is their vibrance. In both energy and practice, they are far more inspiring than any runfluencer.

People love to toss around the word community, especially where screens and politics are concerned. Yet as our world grows increasingly digital, it feels ever more important to immerse ourselves in the 3D, face-to-face, voice-to-voice connections outside our door. We live in a culture that exalts icons — brands, status, proof of success. But real-world relationships and role models are deeply sustaining, and every bit as inspiring.

In case you are unfamiliar with this iconic scene, she is tossing her phone in a fountain so she can be FREE.

There’s a lot in life we cannot choose. Be mindful about what you can.

I don’t want to spend a ton of time harping on about putting your phone or tablet down, especially considering there’s a decent chance you’re currently reading this on one. We know it, we’ve heard it, we’re all in agreement: Comparison is the thief of joy, smartphones the thieves of life.

But sometimes, life forces the issue. Perhaps you lose a loved one or are grappling with infertility or struggling to find work or living with a chronic illness or navigating any number of life’s challenges, and your friendly feed is suddenly laden with grenades. Bearing witness to holidays, or even entire seasons, can feel excruciating. I’ve found myself in this place quite a bit over the last few years, to the point where I rarely engage with social media (not including Substack…much of the time).

I didn’t choose the circumstances that made it painful. But I could choose to step away and where to direct my attention. I discovered that not crowding your day with more details than a human is built to ingest in a year creates space. The space to observe and examine your own little life… and to notice the ways it’s a big life, when it’s not competing with the whole wide world for attention.

This space is priceless. It is worth finding and protecting.

Meeting with the smart and hilarious Patty , a certified coach, as she helped me navigate the challenge.

If it lights you up, it’s for you.

I’ve spent a great deal of life looking on with admirable envy as people did things I believed were “not for me.” Jobs. Fashions. Fields of study. “Aren’t they lucky!” I’d think, “To be doing/wearing/pursuing that thing I deeply admire that is sadly not for me.”

Then I started to ask, “Why can’t that be for me?” I’ve yet to find a good reason.

If it lights you up, it’s for you. Simple as that.

Progress comes in many forms.

In the end, was my project a success? On a line sheet, it would surely look like a loss. Yet I found more clarity. And in my experience, invisible, internal progress often precedes outer, measurable change.

Lately, I’ve been pondering how our personal definitions of “success,” “progress,” and “fulfillment” boil down to what we believe is the greater meaning of life. Are we here to learn? To make a difference? To create? To amass the most amount of stuff? To achieve a perfectly symmetrical face? Sometimes I catch myself striving for things that, upon reflection, don’t at all align with what I find important.

We’re socialized to measure ourselves against external metrics. But by the principles of your personal philosophy, you may be doing better than you think.

All work and no play makes Jack write dull newsletters.

The truth is a story worth telling.

Through the lens of depression, the landscape may be rendered as flat and pointless, and for a stretch, this included whatever I wrote. I’d start draft after draft, then abandon them due to boredom or inauthenticity. (My desktop is now littered with half-baked documents, the digital equivalent of drowning in crumpled-up pages.)

But the more I thought about it, the more I realized that some of the most memorable, personally meaningful pieces of writing I’ve read over the years have been from people admitting their struggles. Or more saliently, sharing dispatches as they are struggling. There is so much pressure to be shiny, winning, and figured-out, but nobody is like this all the time. (If they are, I’m worried.) Great writing often stems from the revelation of some shared humanity. Even a blockbuster concept won’t save you if the protagonist doesn’t ring true.

If you ever wonder whether I’m employing AI in my writing — which, good lord, I hope you don’t, but it comes with the times — you needn’t look further than the fact that I may not publish every week because I cannot produce like a machine. My ideas are my own, as are my words, and they land with time and effort. As far as I see it, there is a choice to be made: fret about change or lean all the way in to my humanness. I choose the latter.

Low is where we meet the earth.

As I alluded to in a previous letter, the past weeks have included some grief, questions, and anxieties that I do not yet have the perspective to write about. But among the realizations they’ve fostered is this:

There is a subreddit for everything.

At 3 and 4 and 5 a.m. I have discovered that no matter what niche question or malady you can conjure, someone has already typed it under the guise of an anonymous avatar. Hope and loss and joy and sorrow and anxiety and ambivalence…it’s all there. Now, I’m not suggesting it’s healthy or helpful. All I’m saying is that it’s there, which is also to say we are never alone, even when it really feels that way. Indeed, humanity is a big web of issues and confusion, wandering around, fronting like we’ve got it all together. One anonymous avatar away from divulging, or gleaning, the truth.

Out of everything I uncovered over the course of my challenge, the biggest discovery was this: among all the things I thought I “couldn’t be,” the most prominent and enduring was the belief that I couldn’t fall apart.

I thought it was preferable to always be “fine!” despite fine being a frontrunner for World’s Least Descriptive Word, and not a valid emotion. When I let myself take space, look around, and see what lurked beneath it, I understood that fine was a denial of my humanity. Fine makes for shitty conversations and shitty connections and even shittier art.

So, for the record: I’m exhausted and invigorated and hopeful and terrified. I’m not sure what comes next. My heart often breaks several times before lunch, but I welcome it, as it means I’m alive and paying attention. The fog is lifting. I am happy to be here, robots, enshittification and all.

You know that old adage about needing to fall apart so you can build back better? I want to leave on a high note and tell you that it’s true, but if I’m honest, I’m not quite there yet.

What I know is that low is where we meet the earth. Where we find our foundation. If we’re lucky, we notice we’re not the only ones down there. And we trust that the sky is waiting on the way up.

My inclination is usually to paywall the personal stuff. After some consideration, I decided to keep this one open for all, especially anyone who may be going through a tough time.

A huge and heartfelt thank you to my paid subscribers (past, present, and particularly through this last season) for your support. You’ve kept me going in more ways than one and I sincerely appreciate you.

As always, thank you so much for reading. x