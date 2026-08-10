The Magic Hour

The Magic Hour

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Jane Ratcliffe's avatar
Jane Ratcliffe
1d

Oh my goodness, so beautiful, Caroline. ♥️

I feel compelled to add what I learned in the rooms: Fine = Fucked-up, Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotional. Which seems about right. 🌸

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James Bailey's avatar
James Bailey
1d

Caroline, I just want to say, I love you so much. You have such depth, and wisdom, and most of all heart.

Huge heart.

When you wrote this:

“Are we here to learn? To make a difference? To create? To amass the most amount of stuff? To achieve a perfectly symmetrical face?

I couldn’t help but think we are here to connect. To be in relationship with one another. I think it was theologian Richard Rohr said something like, God doesn’t exist outside of us, or inside of us. God is found between us.

Caroline, among all the other wonderful aspects of you, you’re a connector. And I’m grateful to be touched by you and am glad for our relationship.

PS: Low is where it’s at. I’m down here all the time. We can play racketball against the curb :)

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