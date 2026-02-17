Hi. How are you?

I didn’t plan to take the last week off from the newsletter, but a sudden vision issue rendered screens and small type as out of the question. Being forced to abstain from all things digital has been a welcome respite, while time away from printed words has been downright torturous. (Luckily, a couple Libby audiobook holds came through at just the right time.)

Today’s letter is short and sweet as I’m still on the mend, but I wanted to say hello and share a timely announcement…

Last summer, I wrote about a wonderful, tarot themed wine tasting hosted by Stefie Kan-Andrews, AKA Two Bottle Stef. I met Stefie via this newsletter, first through her thoughtful comments, then virtually at a 1:1 reading, and finally, IRL. Over the past year, it’s been a wonder to watch her grow her offerings and channel her passion (and deep knowledge) for wine at a series of creative, curated events.

If the words “wine tasting” have you picturing a stuffy room full of swirling and sniffing, nothing could be further from the truth. To wit, Stefie has curated wine tastings inspired by tarot cards, Taylor Swift songs, and iconic female filmmakers, to name a few. And she’s all too happy to explain the nitty-gritty — winemakers, tasting notes, and other things I’m not wine-y enough to know — in a way that makes sense, no matter your level of experience.

There are few things I find more joyful than watching someone pursuing what they love, especially when it’s shared with others. Beholding Stefie felt particularly inspiring because at the very same time, I was feeling a bit lost. Questions — ye olde “quit, pivot, or pause?” — swirled around me, and it felt like I couldn’t gain traction.

The one area that felt crystal clear was running — specifically training for the NYC Marathon to raise money for cancer research. It’s not that training itself went swimmingly (it didn’t), or that my running improved (a statement so false I laughed as I typed this). But focusing on a cause that mattered to me, while raising funds that had nothing to do with performance graphs or bills or me as an individual, felt like a worthy use of energy. Whenever I thought about it — it being my why — it moved me to tears, which I always take as a sign that something is worth pursuing.

I set my fundraising goal at $10,000 over a three-month period, which seemed a little pie-in-the-sky for a crowdsourced race fundraiser, especially as it’s considerably more than this newsletter makes. But it was for an important cause, so I said why not.

At the close of the fundraising period, we (many of the donations came from this community) raised $9,765. Which bowled me over. It was also just shy of my goal. So, I decided to try again.

On March 15th, I’m running the NYC Half Marathon, once again to benefit Fred’s Team/Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. My race goals have nothing to do with pace or time or sprinting through the streets like a cheetah. My main aim is to raise funds to help MSK in their mission to end cancer for life.

Like so many — I’d wager nearly everyone reading this — both Stefie’s and my lives have been touched by cancer. When she suggested we collaborate on a fundraising event, it was an automatic and enthusiastic yes.

I can think of no more meaningful way to spend an evening than by sharing the things we love (wine and tarot at the forefront) to benefit lifesaving research.

If you’re in the NYC area (or looking for an excuse to be), I hope you’ll join us for a very special evening…

Magic: The (Wine) Gathering

When: Wednesday, March 18th, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Saltwater Coffee & Wine Bar, 90 Rivington St., NY NY 10002

What: A night celebrating wine, tarot, hope, and good company.

Tickets are $65, and include a six wine tasting flight curated by Stefie — each wine corresponds to an iconic landmark from the NYC Half Marathon course — and a mini tarot reading with yours truly. We’ll also have snacks and non-alcoholic beverages on hand.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Fred’s Team/Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, to fund lifesaving cancer research.

Come whenever you can, stay for as long as you like. Feel free to tell your wine, tarot, and/or running loving friends.

Buy your tickets here.

We can’t wait to see you soon!

Stefie and me. Come hang out with us!

If you aren’t able to join us but would like to support, you can make a direct donation via my Fred’s Team fundraising page. 100% of every dollar raised goes directly to MSK labs to support groundbreaking cancer research. ❤️

Paid subscribers, there is a (three!) card reading in your future…it’ll be in your inbox as soon as my eye is up to the task.

In the meantime, I hope your week is off to a good start.

As always, thank you so much for reading. x