The Magic Hour

The Magic Hour

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amanda Carter Gomes's avatar
Amanda Carter Gomes
6d

Wish I lived closer so I could attend this event!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Caroline Cala Donofrio
Meg Wardle's avatar
Meg Wardle
5d

This sounds so fun!! I hope your eye(s) are on the mend super soon 🤞💛

Reply
Share
1 reply by Caroline Cala Donofrio
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caroline Cala Donofrio · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture