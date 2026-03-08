When I was thirteen, I had a hardcover, wide-ruled, Keith Haring-illustrated journal that I wrote in every day.

Though I had a cohort of warm-blooded, human friends, that book became something of a bestie to me. I called it “Di,” which to my tween ears sounded more palatable than “diary” and a touch glamorous, like I was confiding not in a cold blank page, but in someone like Princess Diana. Its pages held such saccharine, pubescent drivel that were I to encounter it today — even through a lens of tenderness for my nascent self — I’d be left with no choice but to crawl beneath a rock and perish.

“DEAR DI,” began each entry, hearts dotting the i’s, before recounting the unbearable drama of life in the eighth grade. “Then he turned, in the middle of geometry, and LOOKED RIGHT AT ME.” I recall filling an entire two-page spread with tiny rainbow hearts bearing my crush’s name, like a deranged Lisa Frank incantation.

And yet. Di is cemented in my mind as a comforting ritual, a steadfast confidante during a messy and capricious time. For a season, I filled every inch of that book. Then I never journaled again.

*

Over the last three decades, I’ve possessed a stunning inability to keep a journal. This is not for lack of trying.

If I see a pretty notebook, I want it. There is no other way.

I love notebooks! Those sweet papery vessels beckoning with possibility. I’ll fill them with lists, ideas, scribbly musings on this or that. I often keep multiple notebooks at once, dedicated to various projects. But there is no ritual around it. No intimacy. Were an alien to read them, they would be left with a scattered picture of a creature that had few deep thoughts and an awful lot to do. My notebooks contain no sense of my interiority. They offer little to connect to, but also little to cringe over, which I suspect is by design.

I’ve had seasons of writing morning pages, the practice of filling three stream-of-consciousness pages immediately upon waking, as popularized by Julia Cameron in The Artist’s Way. She explains, “It’s akin to clearing the cobwebs from your mind to gain more clarity later in the day.” I enjoyed the practice; I felt its benefits. But morning brain dumping found me scribbling entries with the resonance of “poop poop poop squirrel chicken it’s raining I need coffee what do I write.” And maybe that’s what my brain needed to expel. But it wasn’t the practice I was after.

In recent years, the closest I’ve come to “keeping a journal” is my version of a commonplace book, where I copy salient quotes and passages encountered in the world, sometimes juxtaposed with images. I’ve found this to be a valuable practice, and I love returning to it and seeing these treasures collected. I’m often astounded at how various threads from different sources connect to form a larger, coherent philosophy.

A recent page from my current commonplace book.

But that is a curation of other people’s words. When it came to my own, inclusion in a notebook always equaled sure and sudden death. Any attempt at journaling invariably ended with pages torn out, ripped up, and buried safely in a trash can. While I’ve yet to set them on fire, it is only because I’m lazy.

*

As I sat with this, I saw there were a few (false) beliefs standing in my way:

The myth of “wasted words.”

For years, I’ve seen journaling as writing adjacent. Why would I put effort into writing in a notebook when I am likely struggling to write something else, sometimes multiple somethings, in a document that counts as “work?” Journaling felt like even more writing, and messy, unusable writing at that.

The fear of drowning in snake oil.

Every so often, I’ll come across some self-anointed spiritual guru (their word, not mine) proselytizing about the benefits of journaling. It’s a gateway to self-knowledge. A portal to growth. A tool for manifestation. Sometimes, they’ll even read a passage from their own journal, bearing the exact description of something they “called in” before it appeared in their life. Don’t get me wrong, this sounds effing great. But the delivery never failed to summon my inner contrarian.

Self-consciousness, self-judgment, and other perils of that pesky self.

I could tell you I’m not mortified by my thoughts staring back at me, but that would be a lie. I don’t imagine anyone will care enough to scrutinize my notes upon my death, but the thought makes me deeply uncomfortable. How strange to have a record of old thoughts — outgrown ephemera — preserved in such a concrete way. Like trapping embarrassment in amber.

The fear that I was doing it “wrong.”

For a long time, I believed there was a “right” way to keep a notebook. Daily. Organized. With a tidy index. Coupled with watercolor paintings. Bullet journal. Gratitude journal. Five-minute journal. Junk journal. As I write this, I see how silly this belief sounds — clearly there are many ways to keep a notebook. Yet I feared the “correct” method was knowledge I did not possess and didn’t have the bandwidth to figure out.

*

For years, not keeping a notebook made me feel like some sort of imposter. Every time someone quoted ye olde Didion essay, “On Keeping a Notebook,” it was a tiny dagger to my heart. How was I so content to not keep on nodding terms with the people I used to be? Surely, I believed, any writer worth their salt was a keeper of notebooks — serious notebooks, arranged and recorded via some complicated personal system. But I was not.

As much as people love to quote “On Keeping a Notebook,” they tend to focus on the same few lines. When I went back and reread it, a different one stood out to me:

“Keepers of private notebooks are a different breed altogether, lonely and resistant rearrangers of things, anxious malcontents, children afflicted apparently at birth with some presentiment of loss.”

Maybe this was not my breed. Maybe that was okay.

*

And then.

I realize what I’m about to say is on par with, “Hey guys, have you heard of air?” But for the last few months, I’ve developed a daily journaling practice. And, well, it’s great.

In truth, I started keeping a notebook to avoid my other writing. The positive side effects were a welcome and unexpected benefit. I suspect I needed a place to meet myself fully and unselfconsciously, a place to park my thoughts. Overall, I feel calmer, saner, and markedly more optimistic (which is saying a lot, at this moment in time).

It hasn’t been that long. Who knows if it will stick. But I finally get what all the journaling enthusiasts were crowing about.

Sometimes I’ll write out a question, or an area where I’m seeking guidance, then attempt to write my way to the answer. Some days, it feels less like writing and more like prayer. Other days, because I am human, it sounds like the grumbly scrawlings of a vexed wildebeest — A LOT OF CAPS. Some days, I write in first person, and other times, it shifts into second person, like my subconscious or a higher power has entered the chat. And that’s the most salient part, for me — though I am technically alone with a notebook, it feels like excellent company.

Two current notebooks: newsletter notes on the left, daily journal on the right.

Despite all this, a part of me still felt like I was doing it “wrong.” Was “journaling” even the correct term for this self-invented system for communing with my personal thoughts? Who was I to write about it, when others have been doing it for years?

I shared this with my friend Jillian Hess, the writer behind the brilliant Noted and an authority on how people take notes. She assured me there is no “correct” way to keep a notebook. “Have you even read my newsletter?” she teased, before rattling off a list of writers and their varied methods.

She had a good point. Throughout history, some of our most treasured artists and thinkers have used notebooks to record their innermost thoughts, ideas they are working through, the events of their lives, each in their own unique way. Some punctuate them with lists, with affirmations, with sketches and doodles and graphs. Some write daily; some do not. Some keep orderly bound books, others an assortment of unwieldy scraps. How we keep a notebook is not all that different from how we think or speak, which is to say, it’s highly individual.

In a moment of profound duh, I realized that not only is there no one “right” way to keep a notebook, but a notebook can contain multitudes! It can change as you do. It can be as dynamic, or as static, as you wish.

And thus, I trumpet, like an evangelist of journaling. Not because it’s a novel discovery, but because maybe you, too, didn’t think it was “for you.” If a shelf of blank pages is beckoning, take heart: The best way to keep a notebook is however you wish.

If you have a personal journaling practice, I’d love to hear more about it. How long have you been doing it? How often? Does your approach vary? What feels best to you?

As always, thanks so much for reading. x