The Magic Hour

David Roberts
3d

My excuse for not keeping notebook: Harriet the Spy.

B.A. Lampman
2d

Um... don't get me started? I've written in a journal/notebook for (christ) 50 years now. Since I was a teen. When my Mother went into care eleven years ago and it took me seven months to clear out her house, I was determined that I wouldn't put my daughter through the same thing and I started "Swedish death cleaning" my own house. I had 70 journals stored in boxes and I knew they had to go. After my mother died in 2017 I started what I called 'The Journal Project" whereby I went through each journal, kept pertinent pages, and tore up the rest (I kept a few entire journals, the ones that felt worth keeping). At one point I looked at those piles of notebooks and thought: my God, is this my "life's work"? 👀😅. That became the name of the biggest art project/show I've ever produced, and also got me researching journaling and its benefits. I'd never really thought about journaling beyond the fact that I felt compelled to do it, and I recognized that it had seen me through rough times and was generally just extremely helpful to me. Reading the research was mind-blowing, because I really understood for the first time that it wasn't just some weird predilection of mine, but was something that could be beneficial to others. Which then led to me creating a journaling workshop, both as a download and an in-person version, because I felt I could pass on some tools for the people who always wanted to but never did, or started a million times but always gave it up, etc etc etc. Anyhoo. I could go on, but I won't. Another thing I started was a resource page on my website for journaling and note-taking. It's here if you're interested: https://www.balampman.com/#/resources/

