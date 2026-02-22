“Oh! Are you a physician?” My doctor smiled expectantly.

I was not, am not, have never been a doctor. My expression surely communicated as much.

“It’s just that you’ve used the correct terminology for everything,” she explained. “I’ve never had a patient refer to their nasolabial folds by name.”

Alas, I told her, I am not a physician, but a writer who cares about language. What I didn’t share is that I’m also a mild hypochondriac and a chronic researcher — of many topics, facial anatomy among them. A confirmed “cyberchondriac.”

I’d gone to the dermatologist for an annual skin check. But at the end of our appointment, when she asked if I had any final questions, I couldn’t help but ask after the aforementioned folds (more commonly referred to as laugh lines). Had a miraculous solution come to pass since my last appointment? Something not requiring an invasive procedure or injection, but some topical miracle I might dab-dab-dab and eradicate their very existence?

No, such a thing does not exist.

“Everyone hates them,” she said. “But they’re an unfortunate product of gravity.” Ah yes, a little force called gravity. As we age, she went on, our skin loses collagen and elasticity and blah blah blah. A tale as old as time.

In truth, my feelings about the folds are not (merely) a byproduct of aging. Ours is a longstanding feud. In my high school senior portrait, there they were, staring back at me as I posed near a tree. (Why the tree? I still cannot say.)

Twenty odd years later, my eye skips right over those nonexistent folds and lands on the over-tweezed eyebrows.

Indeed, over the years, they’ve begun to shout a bit louder. They taunt me upon waking. They wave from seemingly innocuous reflective surfaces. If I don’t properly hydrate, they widen into chasms whose depths cannot be known.

My main issue with them is that they don’t match the way I feel. For something called “laugh lines,” they do not project levity. They make me look sad, stern, like I might be part basset hound. Or else like I’ve just smelled something I find deeply unpleasant. I want to be above this — I fully contend that aging is a privilege; I don’t notice these lines on others — but we all have our personal fixations, and this is one of mine.

I didn’t tell my dermatologist that I save my proper anatomical vocabulary for the doctor’s office. For years now, I’ve dubbed my smile lines my “cuomos,” after disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, for reasons that are abundantly clear upon beholding any image of him.

“See? Look at that person’s cuomos!” my husband will say, referencing some attractive or lauded figure on TV, as though this might not only normalize them, but render them an asset. This is touching, and it won’t.

I find that annoyances move through phases, likely prompted by whatever else is unfolding in my life. When I feel anxious, I clean. When I feel a lack of control, I nitpick. Most of the time, I accept that my cuomos are, as my husband says, “part of having a face.” For weeks at a time, I hardly notice them. Then every so often, they annoy the daylights out of me. Two weeks ago, my irritation reached a fever pitch.

*

Around this same time, I felt a headache coming on. At least, I thought it was a headache. It lurked behind my right eye, and it wasn’t painful so much as troubling. It ached to read. It ached to watch TV. It ached to look around.

“Eye strain!” I declared, welcoming the excuse to take a break from all things digital. I took a nap. I donned an eye patch. But even with rest, it didn’t improve. It throbbed on for days. I took to wearing sunglasses indoors, at all hours, like Elton John.

One afternoon, I entered the living room and saw my husband’s face. That’s it, just his face. He was a floating head in a sea of clouds — fluffy cotton puffs, like the view from an airplane window. My living room had transformed into a Magritte painting. If it hadn’t been concerning, it would’ve been downright enchanting.

I took off my sunglasses and blinked a few times, expecting it to pass. It didn’t.

I steadied myself on the edge of a nearby table, its solidity a comfort in a world that seemed to be vaporizing before my eyes. “Okay, I don’t want to panic, but I need you to google something.” A few minutes later, the clouds gave way to patchy spots — portions of my view gone missing.

Thus began a weeklong stretch of blurry vision, vertigo, sensitivity to light, and the general unease of not knowing what was causing this, or when it might stop. As screens and reading remained out of the question, I could no longer fill myself with external input, and I have to say, I didn’t really miss it. What I did miss was everything else.

When I looked in the mirror, my face was a blur. It was like an aggressive TikTok filter had rendered me as a series of floating features. My skin looked like a baby seal — smooth, unlined, nary a cuomo in sight. It was deeply unsettling.

In addition to being a literal pain, there was the gauntlet of diagnosis, the liminal hallway of tests and imaging and worry. Whatever I’d been stressed about in the preceding days — some of it minor, some not so much — suddenly seemed minuscule. The upshot is that everything looks structurally sound — retina attached, cornea intact, optic nerve firing. My vision has since returned to normal. There are a couple reigning theories as to what occurred and what may have triggered it, but its cause remains a mystery.

*

For the better part of a week, I lay sprawled on the floor in a darkened room, bolstered by pillows, accompanied by audiobooks and interviews and the swirl of my own thoughts.

One podcast focused on the symbolism of the Lunar New Year (which fell on February 17th), as we transitioned from the year of the snake to the year of the fire horse. Snake years, it explained, are for shedding — a season of introspection and releasing old patterns to make way for new growth. When snakes shed, they don’t just slough off their scales, but the outer layer of their eyes, as well. This results in a period of blurry, cloudy vision before they emerge anew. (Even if this wasn’t the probable cause of my symptoms, I found the symbolism apt.)

When I wasn’t pondering the eyes of snakes, my thoughts wandered to Dickens’ A Christmas Carol (which I’d been contemplating for another project). In the classic tale, Scrooge is visited by a series of ghosts who offer a tour of his past, present, and future. What suddenly struck me about this is that Scrooge isn’t taken to an alternate universe. He doesn’t gain access to increased powers or a dimension that isn’t his own. He simply watches scenes from his own life, his own reality, from a different angle.

It’s interesting, the way we observe things clearly and not at all. How our reality is colored by our thoughts. How home looks different after a period away. How differently we come to regard something, from the first time we behold it until it grows so familiar it all but disappears. If Scrooge is any indication, the gift of insight is readily available to us, but it may require shaking up our vantage point to see it.

*

René Magritte, The False Mirror (1929)

When my eye first faltered, I was working on an essay about dreams. Not the sleeping kind, but the visions we hold for our lives and our futures. If we don’t have a clear sense of our dreams, I reasoned, what chance do we have of realizing them? The writing was slow going, the kind of piece that feels torturous to extract, in no small part because it centered on my own muddled thinking.

Earlier this week, my vision restored, I sat down to work and opened the document containing the dream essay. I was confronted with the last thing I typed before the floating clouds appeared. It was this quote, from Carl Jung:

“Your vision will become clear only when you can look into your heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakens.”

As usual, the universe gets the last laugh. I’m just happy to be in on the joke.

A reminder to all my NYC-area friends: I’d love for you to join me at a very special event, Magic: The (Wine) Gathering, co-hosted by the wonderful Stefie Kan-Andrews, AKA Two Bottle Stef.

As I shared last week, tickets include a six wine tasting flight, snacks, and a mini 1:1 tarot reading from yours truly, and all proceeds will be donated to Fred’s Team/Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, to help fund lifesaving cancer research.

If you aren’t able to join us but would like to support, you can also make a direct donation via my Fred’s Team fundraiser page.

Thank you so much to those who have bought tickets or made a donation. We can’t wait to see you, and are so grateful for your generosity. ❤️

Beloved paid subscribers will receive another letter midweek, including this week’s reading for the collective, two books that helped me out of a creative slump, and the link to book appointments for March 1:1 tarot readings.

As always, thanks for being here. x