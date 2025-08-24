Earlier this summer, I shared nine books to soothe your nervous system, a list of perennial favorites for different moods. Many of you chimed in with your own excellent recommendations in the comments. (Thank you!)

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, some of you reached out with a request: “More fiction!”

Heard and answered. It’d be impossible to winnow down my all-time favorite novels (though I’m working on some themed lists for the future), but I am all too happy to share my standout reads of the summer…

I had high hopes for Loved One, the debut novel from an Emmy-winning TV writer (Hacks, Parks and Rec, The Good Place) and it did not disappoint.

Julia is an LA-based jewelry designer mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend-turned close friend-turned situationship, Gabe. After a confusing encounter at his funeral, she embarks on a transcontinental trip to recover some of his possessions from his most recent ex-girlfriend. While this is a book about grief, it wasn’t a downer to read — it’s funny, romantic, touching, and human. The first-person narration often felt like a friend divulging secrets over a cozy dinner. In short, I loved it.

Ordinary Love is a sweeping queer romance described as “the beautiful, wrenching, seductive story of two people trying to forge a path toward hope, bound by a love they discovered when they were too young to understand its power.” But above all, it’s a gorgeous, literary gem of a novel, with finely drawn characters, complicated emotions, and sentences so beautiful they’re liable to stop you in your tracks.

On the surface, Emily has it all: a beautiful home, two healthy children, and an adoring husband. But behind the scenes, the truth is more complicated. When Emily runs into her high school girlfriend, Gen, all those old feelings come roaring back. It took me a moment to sink into it, but once I did, I could not step away. Highly, enthusiastically recommended.

Paid subscribers may find this one familiar, as it inspired an entire post a few weeks back. But it bears repeating, as Bring the House Down, a trojan horse of a novel, delivers on multiple levels. The jacket copy led me to believe I was in for a humorous time, and while there were funny moments, it was ultimately a deep and thought-provoking read.

I won’t go into too much detail — especially as I already have — but it touches on art, criticism, power, misogyny, grief, relationships (and likely more that I’m forgetting). Five stars, no notes, would read again.

There are books that are tightly plotted, neat and tidy, razor sharp. Then there are books that sprawl and meander, that indulge in asides and detours and surprises, much like a well-lived life. This is the latter.

Allison is a writer/teacher/book club facilitator for wealthy ladies who rarely read the books. One night, she meets a famous shock jock (inspired by, but not actually based on, Howard Stern) and embarks on an unexpected romance. She also embarks on a tryst with his adult daughter. Looming over it all is the shadow of grief over her brother’s untimely death.

First Time, Long Time is like a printed version of that friend who is brilliant, makes questionable life choices, then reports them in a way only a gifted storyteller could.

A man and a woman walk into a restaurant. The woman expects a lovely evening. Instead, her husband divulges he is having an affair with a woman named Maggie.

Soon after, the woman’s chest starts to ache. She is diagnosed with breast cancer. She names the tumor Maggie.

This may not sound like the premise for a humorous book, but somehow Katie Yee pulls it off. Maggie; or, A Man and a Woman Walk Into a Bar is a slender volume that packs a tremendous amount of punch. And the prose! (It’s drawn comparisons to Jenny Offill, and that’s not inaccurate.) A tender novel about heartbreak, healing, and finding comedy in life’s inevitable curveballs.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

I know I framed this as a list of books from this summer, but it wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Margo’s Got Money Troubles and The God of the Woods, two of my favorite novels in recent memory. Both published last year to considerable fanfare, but if you haven’t read them, I highly recommended.

Welcome to today’s installment of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where amazing people answer the questions I’d ask everyone if it were socially acceptable.

Cynthia Weiner is a writer and the assistant director of The Writers Studio in New York City. She is also the author of A Gorgeous Excitement, a vivid coming-of-age story inspired by her upbringing on New York’s Upper East Side in the 1980s, and the notorious “Preppy Murder” of 1986.

A Gorgeous Excitement follows Nina Jacobs, a young woman hoping to lose her virginity before she heads off to college. Over the course of one dizzying summer, she has a series of thrilling encounters with neighborhood heartthrob Gardner Reed, makes an exciting new friend from another part of town, experiences the rush of cocaine — what Freud called “a gorgeous excitement” — and navigates her mother’s spiraling mental health.

The novel is bursting with 1980s nostalgia (but you needn’t have been in New York in the 80s to appreciate it), and has been featured in The New Yorker, Town & Country, Oprah Daily, and People Magazine, among others.

If you can’t already tell, I adored it, and am honored to share Cynthia’s answers to Five Big Questions…

What’s one thing you struggle with that people might be surprised to hear?

I’m a huge worrier. If I’m traveling, I worry I won’t wake up on time, will miss a train or plane if I’m not an hour early, won’t be able to fit my bag in the overhead cabin. At meals I worry about what to order, if I have food in my teeth, if I tipped enough. After conversations, I worry I’ve inadvertently insulted someone, or maybe been so complimentary it sounded suspicious. I worry I’ve forgotten a birthday. I worry people are secretly mad at me. I worry my cats have a budding illness. I worry my boyfriend has a budding illness. I worry I’m going to accidentally hit someone—or a beloved dog—with my car. I could keep going, but I’m already worried how neurotic I sound.

What’s one thing you’re proud of?

Despite my last answer, I’m proud of the work I’ve done to gain a healthy measure of self-acceptance. When I was younger, I was enormously critical of myself and always judging and trying to change my essential nature. Now I understand it’s part of who I am, and move on.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

I don’t know if it’s the “best,” but it’s what I’ve been thinking about a lot recently, as I try to settle down to write after a very hectic book launch. Jean Rhys said it: “All of writing is a huge lake. There are great rivers that feed the lake, like Tolstoy and Dostoyevsky, and there are trickles, like Jean Rhys. I don't matter. The lake matters. You must keep feeding the lake.”

That idea’s especially helpful now that I’ve been in dozens of bookstores these past months, seeing hundreds of wonderful books on the tables and shelves, and asked myself why anyone would possibly need another from me. Don’t overthink it; you must keep feeding the lake.

What’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever read?

I like how you answered this question when you turned it on yourself: “This question is impossible to answer, and I am a monster for asking it.” Lol. So many novels, poems, and stories have such immense beauty in them. But here are two stalwarts for me, both from the ends of short stories:

From Lorrie Moore’s story “Community Life,” the most elegantly phrased description of lonely unanchored-ness:

“One should live closer. She had lost her place, as in a book. One should live closer to where one’s parents were buried.”

And this last paragraph from Rick Moody’s story “Demonology,” which has a narrator struggling with the sudden death of his sister, and which sweeps me up in sorrow and love every single time I read it:

“I should fictionalize it more, I should conceal myself. I should consider the responsibilities of characterization, I should conflate her two children into one, or reverse their genders, or otherwise alter them, I should make her boyfriend a husband, I should explicate all the tributaries of my extended family (its remarriages, its internecine politics), I should novelize the whole thing, I should make it multi-generational, I should work in my forefathers (stonemasons and newspapermen), I should let artifice create an elegant surface, I should make the events orderly, I should wait and write about it later, I should wait until I’m not angry, I shouldn’t clutter a narrative with fragments, with mere recollections of good times, or with regrets, I should make Meredith’s death shapely and persuasive, not blunt and disjunctive, I shouldn’t have to think the unthinkable, I shouldn’t have to suffer, I should address her here directly (these are the ways I miss you), I should write only of affection, I should make our travels in this earthly landscape safe and secure, I should have a better ending, I shouldn’t say her life was short and often sad, I shouldn’t say she had her demons, as I do too.”

What’s one consumable thing you recommend?

A sleep mask has made a huge difference in my ability to fall, and stay, asleep; I use one called Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Eye Mask, although I’m sure there are a million out there.

I also highly recommend an Australian TV show on Netflix called Fisk, about a lawyer who starts working at a probate firm after her career and marriage fall apart. It’s hard to describe why it’s so funny but it makes me laugh like no other show.

Thank you so much, Cynthia. You (and your book) are wonderful.

