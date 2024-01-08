When it comes to the Sunday newsletter, I write the essay and card reading separately, and am often pleased to discover they play nicely together. This week, something different happened. Right from the get-go, they wanted to commingle, in one glorious mashup of stories and symbols.

So today, please enjoy this more-seamless-than-usual issue, just for paid subscribers.

Here’s a funny story about one of the sadder moments of my life. It begins with a push notification.