One of my great joys is talking with people who are deeply passionate about something. Whether it’s their job, artistic practice, family, hobby…I find there is always a universality to their stories, struggles, and advice that applies to us all.

Such is the case with today’s guest, Vanessa Lianne, the designer behind Vanessa Lianne Jewelry. Her pieces have been featured on the cover of Vogue, and in the pages of Brides, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Martha Stewart Weddings, The New York Times and more. (She is also the designer of my favorite signet ring, which I wear every day.)

Vanessa in her Brooklyn studio.

Here, Vanessa shares a behind-the-scenes glimpse of life as an artist and business owner, how she learned to trust herself, and tips to select and style jewelry in a way that feels meaningful and authentic to you.

When did you first fall in love with jewelry?

I’ve loved jewelry for as long as I can remember; I was fascinated by it before I could talk. As a kid, I knew the jewelry collection of every adult in my life—when I think back on my friends’ parents, I don’t remember their names, but I can picture their bracelets. My grandmother had an amazing collection of costume jewelry, and I would play with it for hours.

When I was seven, I went to the bead store for the first time, which was a revelation. I started by making Fimo beads, which I would tie with hemp and try to sell to my sisters’ classmates. But I always felt limited because I had these ideas that I couldn’t make from the findings in stores. I wanted to fabricate my own metal and create the designs in my head.

When did you know you wanted to pursue jewelry as a career?

I didn’t know any creatives growing up, so I didn’t realize ‘jewelry designer’ was an actual job. I also didn’t consider myself an artist because I wasn’t good at drawing—like many people, I had very conventional, limited ideas of what an “artist” was. One day when I was at college, I looked up the curriculum of a jewelry school, and when I saw the classes, I started to cry. You could take wax carving and stone setting and have them count toward your degree. I promised myself that once I was done with school, I would pursue jewelry.

And then you went to jewelry school. Can you tell us what that entails?

After college, I moved to New York and enrolled in a post-grad program, which was super intense. We spent 18 hours a day in the studio—it was open 24 hours, and we’d stay late into the night. You’d be working for a project for weeks and then melt something the day before it was due. There was a lot of crying. Everything gets critiqued in the end, a lot like Project Runway. But I was so happy. It was the hardest I’d ever worked, and I felt the most fulfilled.

A custom necklace.

How did you go about starting Vanessa Lianne Jewelry? Did you have funding? Did you know exactly what to do?

I’m from Canada, and my visa was always very temporary. While I was building my business, I had a full-time job as a fine goldsmith and worked in jewelry sales, which allowed me to stay, get my green card, and establish myself in New York.

I didn’t have any funding. I did it all myself, learning as I went. I was happily naïve and thought outside the box because I didn’t know where the box was. Some of my success was due to the fact that I didn’t understand the exact risks I was taking. I went store to store, starting with a wholesale business, because that’s what I was taught. Later on, I learned that most people start businesses differently than I did, with business cards and notepads and websites... For me, it was always about the jewelry. I built a collection, and then I got a business certificate.

Vanessa’s WTF signet.

What’s the story behind a favorite piece from your collection?

I made a signet ring for myself and engraved it with “WTF.” I didn’t want to do my initials, and for me, WTF was something I said all the time—living in NY, being an artist, confronting the ups and downs of owning a business. WTF felt very grounding and true to me. That went on to become my bestselling piece.

Sometimes, customers want to get a ring with their own mantra, but don’t know what to engrave, so I created a workshop where we can gather and build community. Through a guided meditation, we uncover a mantra to be engraved on a ring they can see every day. It became a really beautiful part of my business.

What advice do you have for anyone looking to commemorate a milestone through jewelry?

I love when someone wants to create a piece to celebrate a personal triumph, remember a big moment, symbolize a loss. There are so many ways to customize and personalize jewelry, like placing a special gem on the inside that only they know about, or adding engraving, or re-setting a stone from a family heirloom, or using a colored stone that reminds them of a trip they took.

Weddings and engagements are such beautiful moments in peoples’ lives, but the process can be really stressful. (This isn’t helped by the fact that the industry is purposefully opaque.) Whether I’m working with one person or with a couple, I want it to be fun, relaxed, and educational. I ask about what they like, their daily life, what other pieces they wear. Then I go into my toolbox and create something that feels reflective of them. My advice to anyone looking for a meaningful piece is that you shouldn’t be made to feel rushed, pressured, or insecure. If you do, consider going elsewhere!

A custom engagement ring with a hidden turquoise set inside the band, to honor the bride’s Persian heritage.

Owning a business comes with its fair share of highs and lows. Can you tell us about some of the highlights?

There have been many moments of huge contrast, a lot of learning and pivoting. In the first few years, I was picked up by a major department store, featured in various magazines, Katy Perry wore a piece on the cover of Vogue. There were also lots of years of wondering how I was going to pay my rent.

I remember one day in particular: I had no idea how I was going to cover my bills that month. I went for a run, and when I got back, I suddenly had dozens of orders. As it turned out, Lena Dunham had gotten a signet mantra ring, and she was so generous and supportive to post about it. On that day, it saved me.

How about some of the challenges?

My darkest times have been the result of following advice that didn’t feel authentic to me. Whenever I’ve tried to conform to other peoples’ ideas, I’d fail miserably, and it felt terrible. One time, I met these successful seeming women who ran a high-end fair. They told me I had to change my collection—a lot of it was matte and understated and simple, and they wanted it to be shiny and flashy. It was a huge investment for me, because I didn’t have the capital, but I trusted their promises that I’d make up for it in sales.

It was a total flop. They’d talked it up as a huge, catered, fancy affair, but it was in a shoebox, with a single cheese plate from Costco. A huge part of my philosophy is to make jewelry as responsibly as possible—all of my pieces are ethically sourced, and I’m very concerned with sustainability. When I arrived, they had me set up next to a fur company.

That was probably my lowest moment. Not because the event was a failure, but because I hadn’t trusted myself. I knew it was the wrong fit on so many levels, but I didn’t listen. That was a huge pivot moment. After that event, I shifted my business, doubled down on only doing things I believed in, and trusted my aesthetic.

What have you learned in the years since that experience?

I’ve learned that my customer is my customer; I don’t need to be for everybody. The people that appreciate my pieces love them and trust me, and that relationship is really beautiful. I don’t need to conform to what other people want—if somebody wants something else, they should go somewhere else! And that’s okay.

What’s your favorite part about what you do?

The biggest reward is that I get to wake up every day and make jewelry. There is so much meaning and power in it. Jewelry gets passed down for generations, it’s a form of storytelling. When a piece has gone from an idea to a physical object, and it’s loved by someone who wears it—that’s what sustains me.

As you might imagine, Vanessa is always wearing the best jewelry—an artful assortment of metals, stones, and styles. So, I asked her to share some of her tips for choosing and styling pieces…

An excellent ring stack.

My professional opinion about styling jewelry is that there are no rules! You can mix and match and layer. It’s all about confidence. The goal is simply to feel good. That being said, here are some general shopping and styling tips:

You don’t need to have or wear a lot of jewelry to create an impact. Invest in a few meaningful, good quality pieces that will last. A simple gold ring or classic studs are great starter pieces that you can wear forever.

Don’t be afraid to try things on, including styles you might not normally wear. Pieces will often look different on vs. off.

When it comes to scale, it’s really about personality. (People often assume big rings work better on larger hands and delicate rings work better on smaller hands, but sometimes the opposite is true!) Don’t put limitations on yourself and take some risks in what you try. You might be surprised.

When stacking or layering jewelry, play with different metals, textures, and weights. (This is true for rings, necklaces, or bracelets.) If you’re looking to wear a shorter and longer necklace, put another in between so they eye isn’t drawn to the blank space.

When layering pieces, remember the rule of three—objects look harmonious in odd numbers, particularly groupings of three.

Jewelry has more to do with personality and confidence than it does with appearance. If you feel connected to your jewelry, if it makes you feel good, that’s what matters. (And if you feel uncomfortable in something, it won’t look good!)

A pair of dangly earrings can really change your day.

Thank you so much, Vanessa! You are wonderful.

As always, thanks so much for reading. x