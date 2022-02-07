On Beginning Again
The beauty of a blank page.
Every afternoon, a gaggle of high school students gather outside the local Starbucks, sporting Dr. Martens and baggy jeans and midriff bearing tops despite freezing temperatures. They look like I did twenty years ago, but chic. When did I get older? I think, at the sight of them. Quickly followed by, I should’ve held onto more of my old wardrobe.
To sta…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.