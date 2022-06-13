On Leaving Room for Surprises
We contain multitudes.
I can’t explain why I do it.
On paper, it’s a series of things I hate — rising before dawn to trek to a place where a port-a-potty is the only option. Jostling into a crowd, regardless of heat or cold or rain. Sweat, exertion, and sometimes pain.
If you had told younger me that one day I would pay to participate in road races — to run distances, in pub…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.