The Magic Hour

The Magic Hour

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stefie Kan-Andrews's avatar
Stefie Kan-Andrews
4dEdited

CAROLINE!!! 🥹 Thank you SO much for your kind words and thoughtful mention in this week’s newsletter — I’m incredibly touched. It meant the world for you and Teddy to come and support my wild attempt at tackling the Major Arcana in 22 wines ♥️ your wisdom this Sunday (and all the past weeks, let’s be honest!) is always just what I need to close out the weekend and start off another week of hustle and bustle, even if the Tarot card threatened to roll away before the perfect shot was captured 😆

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Caroline Cala Donofrio and others
Katie Cassidy's avatar
Katie Cassidy
4d

This newsletter is the best cure to the Sunday scaries! Happy marathon training. I’ll donate!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Caroline Cala Donofrio
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caroline Cala Donofrio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture