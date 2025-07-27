Earlier this week, I emerged from the subway at rush hour and entered a scene like something out of the Walking Dead.

The throng of commuters shuffled up the stairs, eyes cast downward, thumbs pattering away on their phones. No one seemed to be in a hurry; they barely appeared present. Gone are the days when rush hour involved actual rushing. Now it’s just another venue for the omnipresent scroll.

We have never been more connected; we have never been further apart. I’ve witnessed the trajectory of a long-ago ex’s hairline, can report what an old classmate ate this morning while vacationing in France. But there is a hollowness to it, a loneliness that doesn’t transcend the screen.

I sometimes feel that I’ve ceased to be a person. Not in my own mind — surely, I still breathe and bleed and sweat and cry. What I mean is that I feel the ways the world has reduced me, reduced all of us, to 2D. I am a bio. A data point. A conversion target. We are lines on a graph, figures in a poll, stats on a survey.

And if the think pieces are to be trusted, we are lonely. Even when surrounded by our fellow data points.

In internet parlance, I am a “creator,” which sounds either like a deity or some sort of marketing pawn, depending on the spin. But this is belittling internet nonsense. Per my CV, I am a writer. Per my experience, I am a constantly evolving bundle of hope and awe and chaos and spirit and curiosity that is just trying its best.

I am a person. And so are you. It’s good to remember this.

*

I’ve been feeling it — by it I mean all of it — as of late. I say this not to be dramatic, but because if you are a human with empathy, there’s a chance you’ve been feeling it, too. And sometimes all I want is for someone to acknowledge the absurd dissonance of a world on fire and the expectation to show up for all your meetings or to hit your deadlines on time. THIS IS ABSURD. There, now I’ve done it.

I have been told this is how the world keeps turning, though I’m fairly certain it spins on its axis whether we perform society or not.

Likewise, it feels silly to weave sentences unless they form the answers to solve the world’s heartbreak. But if anything is to be solved, it is through one another. Through generosity of spirit, the sharing of our humanity, devoid of pretense. It is that simple, and that obvious. The trick is to do it.

*

The worst part of writing a newsletter is the back-end stuff (AKA stats), which I avoid at all costs. The best part is connecting with people. This — the thoughtful comments and questions, but also the knowledge that even if they never interact, someone may be reading — keeps me going.

I especially felt this last weekend, when I attended an event hosted by Stefie Kan-Andrews, AKA Two Bottle Stef, who writes the newsletter The Decanterbury Tales.

Stefie is a reader of this newsletter who I first met through her thoughtful comments, then virtually via a 1:1 tarot reading. When we met, she shared an idea for a tasting that paired wine with tarot cards — 22 wines (!) to be exact, one for each of the Major Arcana. I told her to please keep me posted (which I tell everyone who books a reading, and fully mean, while hoping that I don’t sound creepy).

A few weeks back, she wrote to let me know that the event was a go. And I was excited and honored to attend.

Cute coasters, crab tartlets, and tasting notes, oh my!

It was a wonderful evening, down to every last thoughtful detail. If you’d like to learn more about her wine selections and the cards she paired them with (not to mention the delicious food pairings from Chef Cedric Gayon of Five Tastes), you can read all about it here.

One of my favorite things in this world is witnessing someone doing something they love. (This is, I believe, why everyone went bonkers for Cheeseball Man.) Few things are better than watching people go for it — when it works, of course, but also when it doesn’t.

Money may make the world go round, but people make it beautiful. It’s up to us to notice.

If you’ve been reading for a while, you know that the last few years have been challenging, and that running has played a significant role in helping me process.

So, I’m honored to share that I’m currently training for the 2025 NYC Marathon with Fred’s Team, to raise money for cancer research. To learn more, please check out my fundraising page, and consider making a donation if you are able. (Donations start at just $1, and it would mean the world.)

If you’d like to follow along on my training journey, over the next three months, I’ll be writing about the process — from training to gear recommendations to fun facts and stories — over at The Marathon Diaries. Posts will be very casual, like a blog circa 2010. Missives will be sent weekly, at most, because lord knows we all get enough.

Stay tuned for more in the coming weeks, including tarot-for-charity offerings and a local in-person event. ❤️ Thank you for your support.

As always, today’s reading is meant in a reflective (rather than predictive) sense. Ponder it, journal about it, use it however you’d like. Take whatever may be helpful and leave the rest.

The Two of Swords encourages us to make a move. Even if we’re not sure which direction we’re headed.

This card shines a light on any doubt, indecision, or insecurity that may plague us. Perhaps we are making this more complicated than it needs to be.

This card often shows a character holding two swords while wearing a blindfold. If they’d let go of one or both swords, they could remove the blindfold and see reality — including any wonderful new possibilities, solutions, or opportunities on the horizon.

But as long as they maintain their grip, they’ll remain in the same place, afraid of what they cannot see, protecting themselves from what they do not know. Not to mention that holding two swords upright sounds awfully heavy.

Humans have a tendency to overcomplicate situations. We want to maximize our options, and shield ourselves from error and regret. But in our attempt to make the “right move,” we can sometimes make no move at all.

Thinking things through is wise. Weighing pros and cons is reasonable. Ruminating or obsessing is not a good use of time or energy.

So today, the Two of Swords asks: What are you afraid of?

Perhaps you’re afraid to make a change. Or a move. Or a choice. Perhaps you’re afraid that venturing down one path means you’ll miss out on another.

Today’s message tells us that no matter how we proceed, we cannot have everything we desire. Nor can we shield ourselves from error. Accepting this helps pave the way for courageous movement. We can take it step by step, doing our best, and figure it out as we go.

This card often reminds me of these words from Anne Lamott in Help Thanks Wow:

“If we stay where we are, where we're stuck, where we're comfortable and safe, we become like mushrooms, living in the dark, with poop up to our chins. If you want to know only what you already know, you're dying. You're saying: Leave me alone; I don't mind this little rathole. It's warm and dry. Really, it's fine… New is life.”

Perhaps it’s time to venture.

You know when you flip a coin, and no matter which side it lands on, you have a visceral reaction? That flash of relief or disappointment you feel is your intuition — the part of you that already knows the answer. Oftentimes, we know which step to take, but we let our rational minds talk us out of it.

Decisions can feel huge, but they are rarely final. There is often a chance to pivot or pause, to course correct with the wisdom of our experience.

When it feels like we’re holding too much and we cannot see the way forward, we owe it to ourselves to lighten the load and find our way back to the horizon.

Put down your sword. And then the other. Release what is not yours to carry.

There is no such thing as a wrong choice, a wrong turn, a wrong direction. There is only onward.

In the days ahead, trust in the potential of the next step, the next chapter. The glittering possibility of what is yet to be.