Grief paid me a visit this week.

It was a good week, in many ways — I saw friends and ran in the park and ate delicious food and enjoyed the weather. And internally, for various pockets of time, I (mostly undetectably) fell apart.

(Undetectable save for when I went to get a manicure and Adele’s cover of “Make You Feel My Love” came on and there were a few rather visible tears but I stopped shy of snot and let’s normalize emoting in public, yes?)

I’m alright, just rolling with the process. I only mention this here because I know I’m not alone. The numbers are iffy, but it’s estimated that as many as 57% of people have experienced a close loss in the last three years. And grief (and loss) comes in so many forms — over plans and relationships and dreams and identities and changes of all kinds. Even positive, much-hoped-for events can usher in grief for what we leave behind.

So, if you’re grieving in any way, I see you. And if you know someone who’s experienced a loss — even if it’s been a minute and they seem fine — don’t be shy about checking in on them.

Earlier today, in the middle of working on an essay, I spread out on my yoga mat to relax for just a minute…and fell asleep. These words came to me upon waking, and I scribbled them down in my notebook. And then I decided to share them with you.

May they greet you wherever you are.