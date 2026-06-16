The Magic Hour

The Magic Hour

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Heather Moore's avatar
Heather Moore
2d

Caroline, I've been missing your posts, and hoping that you are OK, and after reading this, I'm just thrilled to see that you're more than OK - you're thriving! The joy, the freedom, the play, the feeling at home in yourself, the willingness to let go of expectation - I love it that this is what you've found, and best of all, that it's been there all along.

Next week I head to Finland on a month-long residency in the countryside completely sans phone and internet and I'm so excited to shed the habits of optimizing and improving and delivering and photographing and posting. Eeek! This all makes me sooo happy, I feel quite incoherent. XXX

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Lydia Sohn's avatar
Lydia Sohn
2d

collecting the dots but not even connecting them. recess. so much goodness here.

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