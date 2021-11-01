The Magic of Everyday Objects
Does it spark… anything?
When I picture the end of the world, which I try not to do too often, my mind always ventures to the same few places.
First it wanders the halls of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, past marble busts and ivory cupids, the ornate jewels and threadbare tapestries of civilizations past. It lingers on the intricate top of a Corinthian column, the feathered wi…
