And just like that, it’s dark at 4:30pm.

The trees are increasingly leafless, the holiday ads growing louder by the day. I wouldn’t call this my favorite time of year, but I’ve been leaning into the season in the coziest way I know how. Come dusk, the lamps are on, the candles are lit, and the dog has installed herself on my lap.

Just moments ago, as I typed to you, modeling her holiday finery.

I’ve been reading an almost obscene amount (if you’re looking for book recommendations, I flew through Madwoman, adored Margo’s Got Money Troubles, am halfway through Scrap and enjoying it) and cannot stop watching The Day of the Jackal.

Speaking of reading, I’m excited to launch the Embarrassing Book Club early next year. In the meantime, I’d love to hear from you. If you’re so inclined, please fill out this quick, anonymous form to share your ideas and preferences.

Embracing the hygge of it all.

As the next few weeks promise to be a bit much, I thought it might be fun to do a three-card reading as we head into the holidays.