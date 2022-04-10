The Best Tarot Books
For beginners, skilled practitioners — and those who just love art.
I was ten years old when I first stumbled across the “New Age” shelf at my local Barnes & Noble. It was right next to the entrance to the kids’ section, where its mysterious titles beckoned louder than the age-appropriate novels my parents brought me there to peruse. To me, it was no contest: Why would I want to read stories about teen witches when I co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.