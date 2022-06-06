The Contain-Her Store
And other places I will not go.
Once when I was young and green, I met with a Very Important Editor.
I gazed around her office at the escalating signs of eminence — shelves packed with blockbuster titles, walls covered in framed reviews, bestseller lists, and book-to-movie posters. Outside the window, the sun glinted off the Chrysler Building, as though she’d recruited it to be impres…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.