A friend has felt increasingly anxious over the past few months, due to rumors that his company would be having layoffs.

A friend has felt increasingly anxious over the past few months, due to rumors that his company would be having layoffs. He was understandably worried about stability in a challenging job market, but his concerns went deeper than that.

It felt like a matter of his identity. He’d spent years at the same company, in the same role — years introducing himself within the context of his work, telling the same stories, supplying the same answer to, “What do you do?” He questioned not only how he would feel if he were let go, but who he would be.

His therapist issued a challenge.