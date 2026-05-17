Oh, hi.

Welcome to Week Five of The Passion Project, an experiment in loosening, listening, and living with intention.

Thus far, we’ve focused on our internal landscape — meeting the inner troll, befriending our intuition, living in the moment, and discovering what we (truly) want. This week, we’re shifting our attention to the external world. How do we take our insights and translate them into action?

For me, this question ultimately boils down to: How do I get out of my own way?

If getting in one’s own way were a marketable talent, I would be bigger than Taylor Swift. Step right up, folks, and behold the self-sabotaging woman! For our opening act, she will procrastinate by doing everything on her to-do list — and some stuff on other people’s to-do lists, and stuff no one asked for that is surely a waste of breath — except the thing that scares her.

After much hemming and hawing, she will produce some tiny little jewel, a first step on the path of translating her desire into action. What’s that on her face — a glimmer of hope? A spark of creative fulfillment? Not so fast, here comes the twist!

In our final act, she’ll convince herself that her idea is crap, her efforts are for naught, and even on the off chance that it worked, the robots are coming, so why bother? (Cue the cadre of backup dancers dressed as robots. Or are they actual dancing robots? Or is this entire production AI generated? Seriously, who can tell anymore?)

As an encore, she’ll refund you all for your tickets, so her vision of financial ruin becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. She will exit the stage broke and exhausted, a true master of her craft.

I’m joking. Kind of. But troll habits die hard.

Decidedly not AI.

There is no shortage of sayings that amount to “everything we want lurks on the other side of our comfort zone.” Because it is irritatingly true. In Mind Magic, neurosurgeon James Doty discusses our brain’s natural tendency to gravitate toward known patterns, behaviors, and situations. He writes, “The brain will always choose what is familiar over what is unfamiliar.”

But through exposure — via both visualization and lived experience — we have some control over what that includes. Taking steps, no matter how infinitesimal, toward that which intimidates us trains our minds to recognize, and eventually relegate, scary things to the world of the familiar. This is how we prime our brains to steer us toward success. It is also how we expand our comfort zones.

While part of me would love nothing more than to remain ensconced in the soft, warm tortilla of the familiar — interacting with known entities, eschewing risk, avoiding situations that might incur judgment — I accept that this is not the path toward growth.

It was — it is — time to get uncomfortable.

*

At the start of this experiment, I mentioned four “Virgils” inspiring and guiding this Dante-like journey through stagnation and into the light — psychological Virgil (a therapist), spiritual Virgil (a minister), tactical Virgil (a coach), and unseen Virgil (Spirit/the universe/higher self).

The role of “spiritual Virgil” is occupied by Rev. Lydia Sohn, a writer, minister, and the author of Here: A Spirituality of Staying in a Culture of Leaving. (Long-term readers may remember her Five Big Questions.)

I first “met” Lydia when I interviewed her for Cup of Jo back in 2018. Though we were on opposite sides of the country, her warm, soothing, thoughtful presence telegraphed right through the phone, and I’ve been a fan ever since. In early spring, she relaunched her newsletter, Cozy Monastery, including community offerings throughout the year.

When I saw her announcement, my gut said “join!” while my brain said “scary!” Not because Lydia is in any way scary (on the contrary) but because it was unknown, unfamiliar terrain. Who would be there? Would I have to — eek! — speak, on camera, in front of strangers, about potentially vulnerable topics, or things I knew nothing about? Lydia said all were welcome, no matter our spiritual backgrounds, but would this be true in practice?

I squinted at the email. I reread it. I kept it in my inbox, just in case.

A few days later, while going through emails, I noticed it still sitting there. “Join!” said my gut. “SCARY!” yelled my brain. And if I’m being honest, my brain would’ve won, except for one other factor.

I know what it’s like to launch new offerings into the world, and how exciting and vulnerable this can feel. I also know how bolstering it is when people show up and support you. (Believe you me, the dancing robots and I would’ve packed it up long ago if it weren’t for you, dear readers.) I wanted to support Lydia just as much as I wanted to explore what this whole thing was about. And so, I went.

*

How many stories begin with these two little words? “I went.” (Or their cousin, “I tried.”) Like, all of them?

I attended the first Cozy Monastery session where, yes, I was invited to speak on-camera in front of a bunch of strangers. But they were the best strangers! You’d be hard-pressed to find a kinder, deeper, more thoughtful group of humans. (Except maybe subscribers of this newsletter, which is why I’m sharing it here, as I suspect some of you may enjoy it.) As I continued to show up each week, I found so much value in the practices and discussions, which left me feeling moved, inspired, and supported. And — unintended bonus — I grew more comfortable piping up, to the point where I actually enjoyed it.

One step at a time.

Bolstered by this experience, I’ve continued stretching my typical patterns, and taking small steps toward growth, uncomfortable as they may be.

I signed up for a 5-week group running program. (Running IN A PACK is a new prospect for this lone wolf, but I’d like to meet more runner friends and maybe even find some people to train with.)

I continue to work on a syllabus for a tarot course. This is something I’ve wanted to do for a while, though my brain supplies a million reasons not to — Am I “qualified” to teach it? What if no one signs up?

Before this project concludes, I am committing to experiment with video offerings. (Don’t worry, the primary focus of this space will remain a written newsletter, but I’ve long wanted to create live/recorded readings and only my fear holds me back.)

The wonderful thing about stepping outside the ordinary, even from a purely semantic perspective, is that it doesn’t need to be bigger than that. A step is a step, not a leap or commitment. It can be a bite-sized trial, an exploratory dip. A trick into doing what scares you.

*

That said, stepping beyond our established routines and comfort zones doesn’t have to mean doing more — it can also mean doing less. Taking a break. Opting out. Embracing rest. Playing a different role.

This past weekend, I was registered to run the Brooklyn Half Marathon, but to say that I was undertrained would be a gross understatement. I’ve been slowly building back my base after a season off, and while I’m excited to return, I’m certainly not there yet. Historically, I would’ve succumbed to FOMO’s siren song and dragged my body 13.1 miles. Instead, I heeded my intuition, cancelled my entry, and spent the morning spectating.

My intention was to see my husband and a friend who were running, but I wound up cheering for strangers for three hours. If you find yourself in a situation where you can actively root for strangers: I cannot recommend this enough. It is good for the soul.

A gentleman said my Gnocchi sign looked like a “nice cat.”

As I stood on the sidelines, basking in the glow of morning sun and secondhand adrenaline, I felt a sudden burst of something warm and soft and wet. Bird shit. This wasn’t a little “oh, it’s good luck!” plop. It was a full-on assault: hat, hair, shirt, bag, arm. I’d like to say there is some wisdom in this, but if there is, I haven’t found it yet. Shit happens?

Actually, there it is.

Shit happens. Cheer anyway.

(And shower as soon as you get home.)

The Passion Project is an experiment, not a prescription. I’m an unlicensed human who’s finding my way as I go along. Furthermore, I rail against the societal imperative that paints life as one big self-improvement project. That being said, I envision this as a season of self-inquiry more than self-help. If you’d like to follow along on this journey, you’ll find a summary with questions and suggestions at the end of each week’s post. As with all offerings, I encourage you to make it your own. Take whatever may be helpful, and leave the rest.

This week asks:

What are some small ways you might step outside your regular routine?

Think through the shape of your typical day and pick one or two small actions you might take this week.

These needn’t be major shifts. It could mean getting coffee at a different spot, exploring a new-to-you neighborhood, striking up a conversation with a stranger, or rearranging your workspace or an area of your home. (Sometimes I’ve found a change as small as wearing an outrageous, not-my-usual nail color can inspire me to act or think in bolder ways.)

New and unfamiliar experiences supply novelty and help us see our everyday lives from a different perspective.

What are some small ways you might gently expand your comfort zone?

This, of course, will depend on the boundaries of your comfort zone. It can include anything from dining out alone, speaking up in an environment that intimidates you, or pursuing a new skill. Reach out to someone you admire. Apply for something that excites you. Share something vulnerable. Challenge an existing pattern.

Think in terms of small steps or micro-actions. Exploring. Joining. Trying.

Remember, stepping beyond your comfort zone doesn’t have to mean doing more, it can sometimes mean doing less.

By intentionally embracing discomfort, we stretch our tolerance for the unfamiliar, and eventually, the uncomfortable becomes comfortable. This, they tell me, is growth.

In case you missed it…

Week One - Auditing Limiting Beliefs

Week Two - Befriending Your Intuition

Week Three - The Power of the Present

Week Four - Finding the Why Behind the Want

Still to come…

The power of fun; the wisdom of rest; inviting perspectives; change vs. acceptance; valuing effort over outcome; becoming our own best advocate…and a map to put it all together.

My books are open for June 1:1 tarot appointments!

The deck I use for readings, which I’ve had since I was 10 years old…

Virtual 1:1 tarot readings are now posted for the month of June (plus a couple in late May). It’s been a few months since the last batch, and I’m excited to get back to it.

This is a separate offering, available to book outside of the newsletter. Paid subscribers are given first dibs, and spots typically sell out within 48 hours, before they can open to everyone.

If you’re curious, here’s how they work: