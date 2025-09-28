The Magic Hour

The Magic Hour

I wrote a short article on losing my mother very suddenly when I was 7 months pregnant with my first child. I wrote it as the start to what I had hoped would be more short stories about how life can change you in a minute. I wanted to be truthful and believe I was so the ending was not happy but it was the truth. One review I received said that I should have ended it by saying that the birth of my son had healed that loss. It didn’t. Not that he didn’t help with his need and love for me but nothing ever really healed that loss. Reviews are odd because the author and the reviewer are coming from different places so how do we find the truth in them? I’m not sure we can. Thanks for that post Caroline!

That card... Needed to read this so much. I was JUST thinking - there's so much for me to do, I have so much to produce to create to lead! What am I doing, doing "nothing" on a Sunday night? But I suppose it's just fine. I'm doing nothing because that's what my mind needs right now. As always, thanks for these lovely weekly letters, Caroline.

