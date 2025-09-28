This past weekend, a friend wound up with tickets to see comedian Nate Bargatze perform at Madison Square Garden and kindly invited me.

I was thrilled. I’m a big fan of Nate, and stand-up comedy in general, likely because it’s something I’d dream of doing if I could have a personality transplant.

To wit, as we made our way into the arena, I grew increasingly nervous at the thought of one person telling jokes in front of that many people. Sure, I’ve seen musicians and athletes play there (go Knicks), but that was aided by lights, smoke, cheering, scoreboards. That was theatre.

This was one dude with a microphone. Speaking. For a crowd of 20,000.

Dry as can be.

Incredibly, Nate had no such reservations. He performed as smoothly as if he were in a tiny, intimate venue. The audience was rapt, and he received a standing ovation.

Nate’s dad, Stephen, casually performing for 20,000 humans

Opening acts included Nate’s dad, magician Stephen Bargatze (who got choked up when he shared how much performing at this venue meant to his son) and Jimmy Fallon, who played a pivotal role in Nate’s career. It was a very welcome reminder that there are few things more touching or uplifting than witnessing someone live their dream.

Jimmy Fallon’s set included a song, naturally.

While Jimmy was in the middle of his set, a heckler shouted, “Bring back the old guy!” It reverberated through the whole arena. (Which really does have excellent acoustics.) Jimmy continued, ever the pro, but something flickered across his face as the words landed, a brief but noticeable wince. My friends were so bothered that they brought it up after the show. It wasn’t just the audacity of the heckler that stayed with us, but the fact that no one — at any stage — is immune to criticism, harassment, or trolls.

As I’ve been turning this over in my mind, it reminded me of this essay, which I originally wrote in 2022. It remains a personal favorite, partly because scathing reviews of time-honored classics never fail to make me laugh, but also because this is a lesson I never stop learning.

I recently read a novel that I loved.

It was one of those anomalous experiences where I was hooked from page one. I laughed. I cried. I grew irritated when other obligations meant I’d have to step away from reading. It was so enjoyable that I didn’t even feel envious that someone else had written it (a surefire sign that I adore something).

As soon as I finished, I texted a friend to tell her that she, too, must read it immediately. “It was so good,” I gushed, scrolling to procure a link.

And that’s when it happened.

Four stars? I blinked, furrowing my brow at the book’s average across multiple sites. Never mind that four stars is a respectable, even excellent, rating in this hypercritical world of ours. Four stars is not five, and this read was flawless.

What fault could anyone possibly find with this book? Down the rabbit hole I went.

*

I admit that whenever I’m struggling with the familiar creep of insecurity, there’s a game I like to play to make myself feel better. I’ll look up a book by a writer I deeply admire. Fiction or nonfiction, classic or contemporary, I try to pick something widely regarded as a masterpiece. An indisputable contribution to the literary canon.

And then I read the reviews.

Every time I do this, I discover that no one is untouchable. It doesn’t matter if the person in question has won a Nobel or a Pulitzer or a National Book Award. It doesn’t matter if they’re sainted. It doesn’t matter if they’re dead. Someone out there — often quite a few someones — thinks the work could use some improvement, and took the time to let us know.

If the likes of Lorrie Moore or Toni Morrison or Nora Ephron can garner reviews with comments like “meh,” “disappointing,” and “not my thing,” then surely we would all be wise to take our criticism with a grain of salt.

*

Though I often blame Amazon, Goodreads, et al. for our increasingly two-star culture, the art of trolling from behind a faceless avatar is an age-old pastime.

“The Times did not start requiring bylines until 1924, and writers could use the cloak of anonymity to be as brutal as they wished,” explains this New York Times piece on the classic novels their own reviewers once panned. “Once reviewers started putting their names on critiques, there was incentive for their assessments, even when negative, to be more nuanced.”

There are countless examples of renowned works that were ripped to shreds or otherwise dismissed at the time of their publication. Here is a brief assortment of some that drew an audible gasp:

“The writing of The Handmaid’s Tale is undistinguished… ordinary if not glaringly so. This is a serious defect, unpardonable maybe for the genre: a future that has no language invented for it lacks a personality. That must be why, collectively, it is powerless to scare.” —The New York Times, 1985

“Miss Willa Cather in O Pioneers (O title!) is neither a skilled storyteller nor the least bit of an artist.” —Vanity Fair, 1913

“Mr. Huxley has the jitters… Brave New World is described by the publishers as ‘witty and wickedly satirical’… but it must stand on its merits as a lugubrious and heavy-handed piece of propaganda.” —Nation, 1932

“An unpleasant novel told in a very unpleasant way.” —The Saturday Review, 1891, on Tess of the D’Urbervilles

“The plan and technique of the illustrations are superb… but they may well prove frightening, accompanied as they are by a pointless and confusing story.” —Publisher’s Weekly, 1963, on Where the Wild Things Are

A natural reaction when one’s existence is deemed “pointless and confusing.”

“It doesn’t even seem to be written. Instead, it gives the impression of having been shouted on to paper.” —The New Yorker, 1961, on Catch-22

“Monsieur Flaubert is not a writer.” —Le Figaro, 1857, in a review of Madame Bovary

“Lolita is undeniably news in the world of books. Unfortunately, it is bad news. There are two equally serious reasons why it isn’t worth any adult reader’s attention. The first is that it is dull, dull, dull in a pretentious, florid and archly fatuous fashion. The second is that it is repulsive.” —The New York Times, 1958

“Sentimental rubbish… Show me one page that contains an idea.” —The Odessa Courier, 1877, on Anna Karenina

“This sea novel is a singular medley of naval observation, magazine article writing, satiric reflection upon the conventionalisms of civilized life and rhapsody run mad… it repels the reader.” —The Spectator, 1851, on Moby Dick

“It is no discredit to Walt Whitman that he wrote Leaves of Grass, only that he did not burn it afterwards.” —The Atlantic, 1867

*

As I read through dozens of reader reviews for my new favorite book, I was amazed that so many people could have such different takes on the same novel. There were those who loved it as much as I did, along with the occasional haters. There were those that demonstrated the many ways to say, “Ehh…it’s just okay.” Then there were the armchair editors, who have the distinction of being even more frustrating than the armchair critics.

“Here are some things that would have made this book better,” wrote one such figure, before presenting a numbered list of scenes, characters, and assorted editorial choices they would have handled differently if they had written the book (which, crucially, they did not). It was not short.

I wondered if the author is the type to read their own reviews. If so, I wondered how they felt about them, if it was disheartening to see the fruits of their labor praised and maligned and misunderstood.

And then I did something I rarely do. I penned a review of my own.

*

No matter who we are or what we do, criticism (sometimes dressed as “feedback” or “judgment” or “unsolicited suggestions”) is a part of life.

There are jobs with built-in review cycles. There are Uber and Lyft ratings and ZocDoc reviews. There are dates that seem to spark, yet never text. There are those who misunderstand us, and those who judge without offering us a chance.

Even Beyoncé is not immune to an off-the-mark critical assessment. Her first solo album, Dangerously In Love, received a New York Times review baring the headline, “Beyoncé: She’s No Ashanti.”

Still, what becomes laughable in time can feel crushing in the moment.

In an ideal world, we would pay our critics no mind. We’d learn to brush off our disappointment and trust that another’s opinion has no bearing on our worth. But we don’t live in an ideal world. We live in this one.

So, we can do our best to remember that so much of this world is subjective and open to interpretation.

And we may rest assured that when it comes to less-than-stellar endorsements, we are always in very good company.

The Garden, empty at night’s end.

As always, today’s message is meant in a reflective (rather than predictive) sense. Ponder it, journal about it, use it however you’d like. Take what may be helpful and leave the rest.

The Seven of Pentacles knows that we’re trying. It sees how we show up, day after day, including all the ways we may not give ourselves credit.

This week’s message also sees how we are tired. The burnout, the ennui, the why-even-bother, the what-was-it-all-for? Maybe you’ve considered stopping, pivoting, or giving up entirely.

Before you do, the Seven comes bearing a gentle suggestion. Maybe you’re doing a good job. Maybe it — whatever ‘it’ brings up for you — is enough.

It’s an interesting word, enough. Like so many terms, it arrives without scientific precision nor mathematical certainty. How much is enough? That depends on who you’re talking to.

Society would have us believe that enough is always lurking just out of reach. If we could just try a little harder, push a little more, we might get there.

If we buy the new gadget or sport the latest trend, we might finally reach it. Except that never works.

Is enough a feeling, or a destination? (And if so, is it fixed?)

This week, the Seven of Pentacles invites us to refine our understanding of “enough,” separate from what society would have us believe. What does it look like, how does it feel? How might we relax into our sense of it?

Sometimes it can feel like we’re putting so much effort into something and not seeing the rewards. But what are “rewards,” anyway? Do they center on recognition? Growth? Compensation? Knowledge? Freedom? Enjoyment?

…or can they be more nuanced?

This week’s card encourages us to consider our circumstances from a more objective angle, the way a friend might.

In what ways do we have enough?

Rumi once said: “Anything which is more than our necessity is poison.”

In which ways do we give/do/contribute enough?

In the words of Prentis Hemphill, “Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.”

In what ways are we already enough?

Trick question. You are always, inherently, enough.

As always, thank you for reading.