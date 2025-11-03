Should you endeavor to run a marathon, there is a high chance that someone (in my case, multiple someones) will find the occasion to quip, “What are you running from?”

They will say this in the manner of a well-meaning uncle at a barbecue. While their fingers won’t form the shape of little “gotcha” pistols, their tone will unmistakably imply it.

You’ll good-naturedly chuckle and say something like, “How much time have you got?” before scurrying on to the next topic. But the question will haunt you. Later that day, or that night, or the next time you lace up your sneakers, you’ll think, “Is it that obvious?”

Because while their delivery could use some work, that person has a point. We’re all running from something.

*

The joke’s on them, as avoidance isn’t unique to runners, though running is a tidy metaphor. Whether it happens by road race or phone screen or the countless others means we employ to sidestep discomfort is secondary. The question is universal. What are you running from?

My answer varies by day, week, or month. I run from reality, from responsibility, from the digital cornucopia of suckage. I run because, in a landscape that’s mostly concrete, it’s nice to glimpse a tree. I run because it gives my mind space to wander, free of the endless scroll and the ending world, which seem more synonymous by the moment. I run from death, even when I don’t think so, because if you dig far enough into the subconscious, that’s the culprit driving so much human behavior.

A more interesting question, though less of a zinger, is Why do you run? (See also: Why do you write? Why do you fill-in-the-blank-with-what-moves you?) Still, if you ask anyone why they do something, you’re unlikely to get the full answer. Even the most candid, unfiltered response lacks some awareness of true motives.

Carl Jung said, “Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life, and you will call it fate.” Sometimes, it will direct you for 26.2 miles. Trust me, I know from experience.

*

When I first endeavored to run a marathon, it made little practical sense. I remember the impulse clear as day: I was loping around Central Park one afternoon, huffing and puffing, barely able to complete the mile-and-change loop around a landscaped body of water when I thought, “I know! I’ll run a marathon.” Like it was ordering a sandwich.

If you had asked after my motives, here’s what I might’ve told you: I wanted to be the sort of person who decided to do something and did it. I wanted to challenge myself, feel alive, commit to something. And while that was true, it wasn’t the whole story.

What I couldn’t have told you — certainly not out loud — was that I decided to run a marathon because my mother was dying. Simply running from this fact wouldn’t do. It needed to be farther than I’d ever gone, an unfathomable distance, an all-consuming pursuit.

*

There is what we do not know, and there is what we do not say.

I hail from a long tradition of unspoken things. My mom was never short on love, but her way of expressing it could be…indirect. For example, she didn’t say she was proud of me. But if I looked, I could find the evidence.

She was direct with what she didn’t like — my shoes, my jobs, my propensity to write and (God forbid) share it with the world. Unsurprisingly, she didn’t praise my newfound love of running. (“If you keep that up, you’re going to get a face like a horse.”) But she made my first finish line photo the lock-screen wallpaper on her phone. Exhibit A.

It’s not a coincidence that I started training for a marathon during the same season when my mother stopped walking. As her world grew smaller, I ran farther. Loops around the park, around the piers, along the highway. Stolen afternoons when I should’ve been writing, but my soul craved movement more. I didn’t see it then, but I was trying to make up the distance, to cover enough ground for both of us.

*

When I ran my second marathon, my mom was in the hospital, where she’d been for a number of weeks. She was speaking little, by that point. It was hard to discern what she saw, what she thought, what she knew.

It was only months later, long after she was gone, that a friend of hers mentioned one of the last texts she’d sent them from the hospital. They asked how she was doing, and she replied that she was watching the marathon.

She had seen it. She knew I’d finished.

My mother never told me this. Or, depending on the parameters of your beliefs, maybe she did.

*

Sometimes, when I’m running, I find myself reflecting on her final days, and all the years that preceded them. Among the threads is why I spent so much of our final overlapping chapter running in circles, like some spandex-clad Chicken Little, appealing to the Gods of Time. Was it escaping, coping, transmuting? Or was I simply an animal going through the motions — maybe it isn’t that deep.

Only now do I see it carried another message. The one I could not say.

No matter how much we try to teach, set up, or safeguard those we love, we cannot guarantee outcomes. So much remains beyond our control. My mother would be the first to point out that I didn’t go to law school or shatter glass ceilings or make wise investments — things she saw as providing a safety net. Though I know even if I had, she would have found a way to worry.

It would be hard to let go. Hard to trust. Hard to say goodbye.

If I could prove my fortitude, via some show of strength or scrappiness or grit, perhaps it would bring her peace. (And perhaps I would come to believe it, too.) It’s okay, Mom. I’ve got this. I did it — you did it — we did it. I’m going to be just fine.

*

For many years before I endeavored to run it, I loved to spectate the New York City Marathon.

It’s one of the few things that makes my heart swell like the sight of a very full bookshelf — so many stories on display. To those on the sidelines, the streets teeming with bodies may telegraph athleticism or masochism or determination, and that’s not untrue. But I see so many layers — truths uncovered, narratives finding their way to the light.

A marathon is a tidy metaphor, centered around a day when it’s not only accepted but encouraged to cheer loudly — with signage! — for strangers. But the challenges we encounter in everyday life are no less daunting, no less worthy of acknowledgment. Whether we’re concerned with beating the clock or just enjoying the route, our shared destination is guaranteed. It’s everything else — actions, reactions, the life of it all — that makes the difference.

*

I’m still running, though these days, it looks a little different. Now, my hardest training is in learning to be still. What are you running from? I ask myself. And do my best to befriend it.

Tomorrow (by the time you read this, it will have already happened) marks my fourth New York City Marathon. This is my first time running with Fred’s Team, to benefit life-saving cancer research. While I typically bristle at any commitment that involves asking for money (Is begging for subscriptions not enough?), it is an honor to be a part of this cause.

This training cycle was the most difficult I’ve encountered — harder than those marked by injury or grief — because I took what I was running from and made it what I am running toward. It became more meaningful, and more painful, and more beautiful. If you were to ask me right now what I’m running from, I might have a hard time answering, but I know what I am running for.

Like a lot of runners (or really, just people) I can get caught up in arbitrary metrics of achievement. But a gift of this season was learning to approach the course without placing so much value on my time. Or rather, to care about time in a different way — the currency of sunsets, moments, and meaning, and what my days can help create.

*

While I may never know whether my mother gleaned my unspoken message, I’ve made the words my own. I speak them on the starting line, at the rough points, in the moments when the plot is lost and it feels damn near impossible to keep going. (Running is a tidy metaphor, but as you’ve no doubt suspected, I’m not really talking about running.)

I’ve got this. We’ve got this. We will find a way.

I've crossed one finish line, but the window to donate to Fred's Team is still open. Every dollar I raise goes directly to the labs at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, to fund life-saving cancer research.

Thank you. I love you. Keep going.