Featuring the Tarot de Luz by Aitor Saraiba.

As always, this message is meant to be reflective, not predictive. Take what resonates and leave the rest.

Have you ever been caught off guard by emotions you didn’t know you had? Maybe you were walking down the street, minding your own business, when a sight suddenly bowled you over. Or perhaps you were mid-conversation, feeling fine, when a comment caused the floodgates to open.

For me, it was an abandoned plush hedgehog, slumped on the ground near a running path.