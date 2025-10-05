I had other topics on my mind to share with you this week. Then I picked up Heart the Lover and all of it — plans, emotions, the ability to think or write about anything else — was destroyed.

Honestly, I didn’t mean to read it. (At least, not right now.) I was in the middle of other books! I had life stuff to do! Yet I was drawn to it, like a word loving moth to a neon-covered, recently published flame.

I’ll just read one page, I thought. Which promptly turned to, just one chapter. I didn’t move until I reached the final line.

“Didn’t you say you were going for a run?” my husband asked, regarding my stock-still form, dressed in the running clothes I’d been wearing for hours, as the sun sank beneath the horizon. Indeed I had said that. Before.

“Book,” I replied, unable to break my trance. “Have to finish.”

I emerged a short while later, crying and mumbling obscenities. “This book… this book…” It’s hard for words to do it justice. So, naturally, now I must recommend it to you.

Even the cover is feeling it.

The flap copy focuses on those evergreen buzzwords: love story, passionate college romance, love triangle. Which is not untrue. The first third reads like an excellent, literary romance, full of banter and yearning and a delicious slow build, plus details so finely drawn they’ll leave you wondering how much of the story was inspired by reality.

But this book is not a romp. It is not light reading. And while I most enthusiastically recommend it, I do so with the caveat that it will make you feel.

A friend texted early this morning, mere hours after I recommended it: “Well, I started reading it in bed tonight around 12:30 and I just finished and I’m devastated.” This was followed by many gushing texts, back and forth all day long, with praise and plans to reread it immediately, in order to properly savor it and study its magnificent craft.

I have so much more to say, about Lily King’s style and prose, the emotional maturity with which she tells the story, the way she makes you fall so deeply in love with the characters through dialogue and detail, how she weaves in literary references without feeling pretentious, and (most masterful of all, in my opinion), how it never feels like the book is trying. It simply envelopes you in its spell. But I’ll stop here, in the hopes you may experience it for yourself.

And there you have it. I am ruined for all other topics, and potentially all other novels, but please read this beautiful book.

All my recent photos are some version of this.

Is there anything you’d like to know?*

(*That I can reasonably answer.)

It’s been a long time (over a year, somehow?) since I’ve done an AMA, and I’d love to open the floor for any questions.

In the past, we’ve talked about writing, running, books, tarot, NYC, all sorts of recommendations, and personal things like relationships. But I’m open to any topic!

If you’d like, you can leave a comment below, or if you’re not the commenting type, you can use this form to submit a query. Thank you so much. ❤️

As always, today’s message is meant in a reflective (rather than predictive) sense. Ponder it, journal about it, use it however you’d like. Take what may be helpful and leave the rest.

Years ago, a friend said something that changed my life.

At the time, I had a tentative relationship with writing. I loved it, but due to a combination of fear, gifted beliefs, and limited personal experiences, I thought it could never be anything more than a hobby. (And a secret one, at that.)

Moreover, I thought it was both foolish and selfish to pursue a creative career. Wasn’t ‘work’ synonymous with toil? Wasn’t it presumptuous to share work no one explicitly asked for, to assert my voice without an invitation?

I told my friend as much.

“Keeping something to yourself is a form of stealing,” she said. “What if other people could benefit from it?”

She helped me see that it might just be the other way around.

Today, the Six of Pentacles carries a similar message. If you have something to share — a story, a talent, an experience, a point of view — releasing it in the world can be an act of generosity.

This is a moment to give, and give freely. But remember that giving doesn’t always look the way we expect.

In tarot, sixes are generally regarded as positive cards, often connected to the sweeter, more tender parts of humanity, while pentacles often symbolize the material world. By this logic, the Six of Pentacles bids us to share the wealth. For those with material resources to spare, that is a noble way to contribute. But it isn’t the only way.

Your time is a gift. Your skills are a gift. So are your words of support or encouragement.

From the time we are little, we are taught the “golden rule,” that grade-school aphorism adapted from the bible: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” No matter what you believe, every tradition has its own version of the message that what you share comes back around.

The golden rule works just as well if you replace the word “do” with the word “give.” Give unto others — the space, time, understanding, and compassion — as you would have them give unto you.

And as you do, remember to offer these things to yourself, too.

Whenever the suit of pentacles pays a visit, I see it as an invitation to examine our personal definitions of words like “wealth” and “value.” These terms are up for interpretation, and reinterpretation as our understanding changes. “Abundance” doesn’t have to mean a literal cornucopia or a monetary offer. It can be an abundance of nature. An abundance of warmth. An abundance of kindness. An abundance of laughs.

Where can we find abundance? And how can we spread it around?

As Khalil Gibran wrote in The Prophet, “You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.”

In the days ahead, whenever the opportunity presents itself, practice sharing kind words, extending forgiveness, granting permission, and fostering moments of connection. Some forms of value cannot be measured, but they can surely be felt.

As always, thank you so much for reading.