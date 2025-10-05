The Magic Hour

The Magic Hour

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenovia 🕸️'s avatar
Jenovia 🕸️
2d

This is the third time this book has crossed my path this week, which means I must forsake all others to read this immediately. ❤️‍🔥

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Caroline Cala Donofrio
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
2d

You have great taste. I devoured it in one sitting and I thought a lot about Hamartia in both real life and a literary device.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caroline Cala Donofrio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture