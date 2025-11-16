The other day, I was headed to meet a friend when I encountered something so visually arresting, it stopped me in my tracks.

It was the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, all 75 evergreen feet of it. I stood and stared, then did something I rarely do, at least where tourist attractions are concerned: fished my phone out of my bag and took a photo.

When I arrived at the café, I told my friend what I’d just done, and she asked to see the picture.

“What…is that?” She squinted at my phone.

“The tree!”

“Where?”

“In there!” I gestured at the mass of scaffolding.

Indeed, the sight that so moved me bore little resemblance to the majestic icon that’s bewitched generations. It did not twinkle. It did not glow. Hell, it barely resembled a tree. And that’s exactly what I loved about it.

Perhaps what amazed me most about this sighting was just how much I could project onto a tree. I didn’t see a massive spruce, surrounded by hard-hatted workers tasked with making it into a fabled attraction; I saw a towering metaphor for The Process, for the work and grit and faith that no one ever sees.

To me, this version was more beautiful than the finished product that warrants a televised unveiling, because it was in the process of becoming. Preparing. Adjusting. Transforming. Under construction. It was straddling the threshold between one phase of life and whatever comes next. Who among us hasn’t been there? If we are honest, who among us isn’t there right now?

We put a lot of focus on the end product. The award, the finished manuscript, the celebration, the performance — and on it goes. But as I gazed at the tree, so far from where its roots once grew in Upstate New York, I felt a sense of kinship.

For some of us, by which I mean me, nothing is scarier than shining.

The first Rockefeller Center tree made its debut in 1931, during the Great Depression. Construction workers in the then-barren plaza pooled their money to purchase a shared community tree. At 20 feet tall, adorned with handmade garlands contributed by the workers’ families, it bore little resemblance to the glistening behemoth we enjoy today. But it wasn’t short on hope.

The first Rockefeller Center tree, 1931

Two years later, the first official Rockefeller Center tree — complete with a lighting ceremony — was anointed, in a move of sheer marketing brilliance. It’s been a tradition ever since. Over the years, the tree grew bigger and grander, with subtle variations mirroring the events and mood of the nation. In 1951, it made its television debut; the lighting ceremony now warrants its own Prime Time special, replete with musical guests. Every year, some 125 million people come to behold its glistening form.

Maybe, for those of us who would rather hide behind some scaffolding, it’s good to remember that shining can be a public service.

Winter is not my season. It’s so not my season that we’re 35 days out from its arrival and I’m already over it. Sure, I enjoy soft blankets, long books, and warm mugs as much as the next person. But short days, not so much.

Now that it gets dark before tea time — as it will for 17 weeks but who’s counting — I vowed to find a way to not just tolerate, but actually enjoy the darkness. Maybe I’ll put up a string of fairy lights, I thought. Then added a few more. And some more for good measure.

As I write this, I am surrounded by so much twinkling that my apartment looks like an homage to a Yayoi Kusama installation. And you know what? It helps. The room feels warmer, the edges softer, normalcy bathed in an ethereal glow. In this small way, it turns out I’m not all that different than I was at five or ten or twenty-two. I am still capable of enchantment.

Part of the magic of seasons is that they allow you to see the very same thing in a different light. In each moment, there are glimpses of all that came before it, and the promise of what is yet to be.

The MTA, which operates the New York City subway system, is currently phasing out MetroCards as a means for paying the fare. (I’ve been here long enough to remember when they still used tokens, but I digress…)

This means they’ve done away with MetroCard machines, including the existential crisis-inducing prompt that would appear when refilling a card. “What do you want to add — Value or Time?”

Both, I’d think, every time. (Before ultimately choosing Value.)

But the question lingers. It floated to mind when I first glimpsed the tree.

This year’s tree was donated by 37-year-old Judy Russ, in memory of her late husband, Dan, who passed away in 2020. The tree was planted by Dan’s great-grandparents in the 1920s, and it was his dream that it might one day become the Rockefeller Center tree.

Though the time of this 75-year-old spruce draws to a close, its final act is unquestionably imbued with value. For 43 days, it will be tasked with spreading light — some 50,000 bulbs worth — to all who behold it. (And provide lumber for Habitat for Humanity after the holiday season.) It serves as a beautiful reminder that while the matter of time isn’t up to us, the question of value — seeking it, creating it, sharing it — is ours to answer.

Magic in the making.

When something fades into the scenery, it can be easy to take it for granted. But then one day, the light changes, or you take a wrong turn, or a shadow falls in such a way, and suddenly, you see it anew. “Oh!” you think. “That’s what it’s all about.”

For New Yorkers who wish to avoid holiday crowds, “the big tree,” as I’ve long referred to it, holds little appeal. Yet even in its scaffolded state, throngs of people stop to take photos with it, eager to capture and preserve the moment.

As I watch them, it reminds me of a line from A Tree Grows in Brooklyn:

“Look at everything as though you were seeing it either for the first or last time: Thus is your time on earth filled with glory.”

Which then reminds me of a practice a mindfulness teacher once shared:

Behold a tree as though it is the first time you’ve ever seen one. Notice its trunk and branches anew. Imagine its root system, the creatures it houses, the way it webs and winds and stretches toward the sun. Once it has transformed from everyday scenery to a thing of wonder, behold the tree as though it is the last time you’ll see one. Where do you wish to linger? What about it do you want to savor, to hold in your mind’s eye?

The beauty of this exercise is that it works in any moment, on any tree. A backyard oak, a neighborhood maple, or a 75-foot Norway Spruce making its big, and final, debut. And what a sight it is.

As always, today’s reading is meant in a reflective (rather than predictive) sense. Ponder it, journal about it, use it however you’d like. Take what may be helpful and leave the rest.

The Fountain Tarot , with art by Jonathan Saiz

As I was working on this week’s letter, I fully expected the Eight of Swords to show up as the card of the week. I braced myself for its message about transformation, surveying the options before us, and embracing our path.

Instead, I pulled the Six of Cups. And then I thought, oh duh.

The essence of this week’s card can be summed up by the wonder on Kevin McAllister’s face when he encounters the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in Home Alone 2. It’s a sense of awe, a feeling of pure wonder, the childlike suspending of disbelief in favor of possibility.

This week’s message, in a nutshell.

Now, this feeling isn’t tree-specific — it can be inspired by anything. A sunset. A favorite meal. A perfect sentence. A swell of music. The company of an animal. The feeling of the moon on your face or the wind in your hair. Anything that makes you feel amazed to be alive.

When we are young, so much of the world is new, novel, and exciting. It’s likely been years, maybe decades, since you’ve wondered over the feeling of grass beneath your feet or the feeling of water as it moves through your fingers. Ditto for the thousands of miracles we encounter in a day. (This screen, for starters.)

The Six of Cups calls for recess — whatever form that may take in your adult life. It asks us to embrace play, and to make it a priority in our week, the same way we might with work.

It’s time to consider what brings us joy, excitement, and a sense of flow. What brings us back to ourselves, in our purest form?

This card wants to know: What were you drawn to as a child? Where did you once find joy, and where might you find it again? It could be a sport or form of movement. It could be art, baking, or a craft. It could be coloring books or puzzles or board games. (If you can’t already tell, the Six of Cups is a very big fan of wholesome, creative activities.) It doesn’t matter where you seek play, all that matters is that you do.

There is a fair amount of nostalgia inherent in this card, but it is less about remembrance or regression as it is about a return to our authentic selves.

Who are you, in your purest form? What parts of yourself have you let fall away because they weren’t encouraged, accepted, or celebrated? What do you wish to explore or reclaim?

The Six of Cups knows there will be times when we feel depleted, exhausted, and uninspired. It knows there will be moments when stress and responsibilities feel all-encompassing, and wonder is the last thing on our radar. But these are the moments when recognizing wonder — in simple, everyday moments — is needed the most.

Buy a box of crayons if you have to — it’s time to reclaim a sense of novelty, innovation, and fun. Create whatever your heart desires. Color outside the lines. Challenge yourself to see things in a different way, as though you are beholding the world for the very first time. Allow yourself to be awed.

The world will still be there, in all its reality, whenever you’re through. And you will be all the better for it.

As always, thank you so much for reading. x