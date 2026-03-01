I had another piece of writing planned for today. But this afternoon, apropos of nothing, my phone served up the photo that accompanies this piece, and I felt a pull to reshare it. I’ve been trying to listen lately — to the pulls, the pings, the hunches — and not only notice, but trust.

Thematically, it makes sense: This Tuesday, March 3rd, will see a full worm moon, so named for the coming spring, as the soil thaws and earthworms emerge. This moon is particularly significant as for just under an hour, it will become a “blood moon,” taking on a coppery appearance during a full lunar eclipse. (The last visible lunar eclipse until 2029.)

While I wrote this piece almost two years ago, the mood it captures feels as relevant as ever. Whether these words are new to you, or spark a hint of familiarity, I hope you enjoy them.

I’m perched on a couch in a hotel lobby. The lighting is dim, the temperature a few degrees shy of refrigerator. The music sounds like the score of a spy movie. The smell is everything all at once — coffee, cleaning spray, the Le Labo scent being pumped through the ventilation system, the bacon-egg-and-cheese getting scarfed on a neighboring couch. A laugh rises above the chatter, loud and deep and throaty. I’ve yet to write a word.

I had hoped that a change of scenery might shake something loose. But in practice, altering my surroundings has done little to shift my point of view.

Wherever I go, there I am. And I am sick of I.

“I” is like the selfie of language. Everywhere, all the time, a little too close to its subject.

I’m tired of typing it. Tired of saying it. Tired of thinking it. Tired of hearing it. Tired of feeling trapped within its limitations.

*

Point of view matters. We learn this in grade school, a lesson reaffirmed with every book or movie or voiceover track we encounter. Who is telling the story, to whom?

First person lets us get all up in the narrator’s head. Second person can sound like someone is trying very hard to be literary (but I secretly find it most fun). Third person offers some distance, a view of the wider scene.

As far as reading (and writing) is concerned, I’ve always been a sucker for first person, because I relish imagining the world through someone else’s eyes. It’s intimate. Inviting. Yet escapist. Like a conversation with a close friend, eavesdropping on a confession, a peek inside a secret inner world.

When it comes to living, though, first person is the default. Snug inside ourselves, we are fixed behind the “I,” nestled within the internal monologue. I think, I do, I see, I feel. Or is this just another story?

*

A friend recently asked how I’m doing, particularly where grief is concerned. I told her the truth: for the most part, I feel okay. I shower and dress and move through the days. I write. I do things. I’m running again. I’m enlivened by the arrival of spring.

But a strange thing keeps happening. In a few instances, particularly moments of deep sadness, I catch a glimpse of myself via the third person. The camera pans back, offering a view of the larger scene and my place within it. That probably sounds like disassociation, but it’s different; I’m aware of my internal landscape, connected to my thoughts and feelings. If anything, the perspective shift brings me deeper, offers the permission to feel more fully. From a distance, I’m able to be my own friend, to lose the I for we. Together, myself and I offer ourselves some grace.

*

I didn’t watch the recent solar eclipse. Blame it on the fact that I didn’t have glasses. Or that it looked overcast, there was work to do, and NYC only had a partial view. Life has felt seismic enough, I reasoned. I didn’t need orbs to demonstrate.

But as the world outside grew dim and seemingly every human I’ve ever encountered began to text and share and post about it — the shadows, the magnitude, the profundity I was willfully ignoring — I heard FOMO’s familiar siren song. So I went to the window, where I watched people gaze at the sky.

It was a third-person eclipse. I rather enjoyed it.

The only thing better than watching an eclipse is watching a dozen different versions of it through someone else’s glasses. The wonderment, the bewilderment, the nonchalance. The immediate impulse to share. The phone screen that somehow proves more interesting.

When we want to feel small, our problems reduced to specks, nature’s got it covered. The Milky Way, the Himalayas, the wide-open sea. What does it all mean? How can we possibly care about emails and taxes when confronted with such unbridled majesty?

When we want to feel human — by which I mean, reminded we are not alone in our particular existential predicament — people watching is where it’s at. We can observe, in third person, our best approximation of the stories unfolding in first. Both are fiction. Both are true.

*

Referring to oneself in the third person does not leave the soundest impression, and I’m certainly not lobbying for it. (Remember the Seinfeld episode where Elaine dates “the Jimmy,” who exclusively refers to himself in the third person? “Jimmy’s new in town…Jimmy would like to get to know you…you’re just Jimmy’s type.”) But as every writer must determine the best perspective from which to tell their story, maybe we deserve a little more flexibility in how we approach our own.

“When I talk to myself, it’s in the second person,” said one friend. “Like, ‘You need to do this… you’ve got this…’”

Another shared, “My inner monologue is in first person plural. I’ll say, ‘We can do this…’ or ‘What do we think?’ It makes me feel like I have company, sort of like my inner monologue is between me and a friend.”

It reminded me of a quote I love, from Madeleine L’Engle: “The great thing about getting older is that you don’t lose all the other ages you’ve been.”

If we’re all the ages we’ve been, are we all those people, too? Are they all within us, whispering guidance, contributing their understanding to whatever we encounter? Here I thought I was a soloist, when I am actually an entire team.

*

Every so often, we see something we know — so well that it all but blends into the scenery — from a distance.

Earth from an airplane.

Our partner, across the room.

Ourselves, in a plate glass window.

The scenery blurring by.

The past, through the knowing eyes of the future.

The sun, obscured by the path of the moon.

We see it, as though for the first time. Its essence, bathed in shadow and light. We see the movement that was always happening just beyond our awareness.

We see it — our pain or fear or doubt or loneliness, somehow made bearable. Recast as learning, as progress, as part of being human.

It shifts. We shift.

Held by the illusion of point-of-view.

Farther than we realized. Closer than we knew.

As always, thanks so much for reading. x

