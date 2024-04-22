Perhaps it’s spring or grief or entering a new decade, but lately I find myself reflecting on former seasons of life.

My mind flashes back to new experiences, new apartments, new relationships, new jobs, new challenges. Times when “newness” felt ubiquitous and exciting, laden with possibilities.

On my birthday Friday, I had a thought: turning forty is a thing I’ve never done before. I’ve never experienced this age before, or this decade, or this day. I’ve never experienced the shape of life right now — the parts I chose and the ones I very much didn’t. Through another lens, everything is always new, even when it’s less obvious, less celebrated, or doesn’t come wearing the shiny badge of “firsts” that is often thrust upon the very young.

New Yorkers may recognize this as the restroom at Cafeteria, proving that beauty and profundity may be lurking just about anywhere.

It’s been quite a year. It was a time of joy and loss and grief and change, creating and believing and staying the course.

In light of that, I’d like to take this occasion to thank you for being here. Whether you’ve subscribed from the beginning or are brand new, it means a lot to me. Your presence has buoyed me time and again. Your support has enabled me to do this work, which has brought so much meaning and connection. You’ve given me a place to show up, something to look forward to, stories to make me (and all of us) feel less alone. Thank you.

As I’ve written before, I get very granular about the creation of playlists. I have playlists for different moods, different activities, different occasions. For races, I’ll try to time it so the music will line up perfectly with specific points on a course. There are songs for hills and bridges, sprints and rambles. It makes a huge difference, not just on performance but on the overall experience. Dick Clark once said, “music is the soundtrack of your life,” an observation that feels profound and reductive in equal measure.

Yesterday, on a slow, hilly run, I was struck by the metaphor of ups and downs — our ability to feel both powerful and exhausted, inspired and depleted, in turns or all at once.

To that end, there are some songs I’ve turned to in recent months — when running, yes, but also while drying my hair, doing errands, rage crying, writing, cleaning…sometimes on the same day. Whether they tap into a spirit of perseverance, growth, new beginnings, the beauty of the moment, or straight-up lamentation, they’ve perfectly scored so many emotions.

As I know a few of you are in the midst of challenges and transitions (and really, who isn’t?), I thought it might be nice to share. So, whether you currently find yourself heading uphill, downhill, or all around hill, here is my tried-and-true soundtrack. I recommend listening while walking or running or eating or cooking or writing or lying, prone or supine, like a majestic starfish. Or whatever feels right for you.

Here’s to tomorrow. I’m excited for the new to come, and I thank you for being a part of it.